|
18.09.2019 16:30:00
Qorus to showcase powerful proposal management features at APMP Greater Midwest Symposium
CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On September 18 – 19, the APMP Greater Midwest chapter will host its seventh annual symposium at the Four Points O'Hare. The symposium attracts proposal professionals from the entire Midwest region and across the country, many of whom are looking for ways to streamline and accelerate the proposal process.
Delegates are invited to visit the Qorus booth to learn how the solution enables proposal and RFP teams to:
- Own and control your content within your own Microsoft 365 service
- Use the Auto Answer feature to accelerate proposal and RFP processes
- Manage Pursuits and collaborate with SMEs in Microsoft Teams
- Securely share proposals and RFPs, then track client engagement for smarter follow up conversations
Qorus is fully integrated with Microsoft 365, and offers integrations with leading CRM and CMS solutions.
ABOUT QORUS
Qorus is the sales enablement platform that connects people, content and data to get to market fast and win more deals.
Our software is incredibly powerful but highly intuitive and very easy to use. It's integrated across Microsoft 365 and major CRMs. Our award-winning Success Team ensures our clients across all industries reach their goals.
We are a diverse, vibrant group with headquarters in Seattle and major offices in New York, London and Cape Town.
Visit http://www.qorusdocs.com to learn more
SOURCE Qorus Software
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Warten auf Fed-Entscheid: SMI etwas höher -- DAX mit kleinem Zuschlag -- US-Börsen etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinig in den Feierabend
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich leicht im Plus. Der DAX tendiert etwas höher. Die Wall Street weist eine leicht negative Tendenz aus. An den asiatischen Märkten liess sich am Mittwoch keine klare Richtung ausmachen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}