18.06.2021 07:00:00

Qontigo Wins Best Risk Management Solution at the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2021

HONG KONG, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo, a leading global provider of innovative risk, analytics and index solutions, has won Best Risk Management Solution for its portfolio risk management system, Axioma RiskTM, at the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2021. Axioma Risk, a cloud-native, API-first system for multi-asset class risk management, enables the global investment community to obtain timely, consistent and comparable views of risk enterprise wide and across asset classes.  

Qontigo Wins Best Risk Management Solution at the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2021.

"As Asia continues to cope with the economic downturn from the pandemic and increasing inflationary concerns, it is more important than ever for investors in the region to identify and manage their sources of portfolio risk and return," said Rick Chau, Head of APAC.

"The modeling flexibility of Axioma Risk is an invaluable asset when it comes to identifying, analyzing, and managing the sources of risk across a region as diverse as Asia Pacific," said Olivier d'Assier, Head of Applied Research, APAC. "The open architecture of the platform gives clients the ability to load their own data for modeling and analysis, as well as store results locally, meaning they can match the analytics to the local flavor of their strategies within a rigorous risk management framework."

Hosted on Microsoft Azure, Axioma Risk provides clients with highly interactive analysis capabilities and batch reporting at scale as well as full integration with Axioma's suite of factor risk models across geographies and asset classes.

About Qontigo --- Optimizing Impact™

Qontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, capital owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors and asset owners worldwide.

Qontigo's solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients' processes.

Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo's global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong.

www.qontigo.com

(PRNewsfoto/Qontigo)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qontigo-wins-best-risk-management-solution-at-the-waterstechnology-asia-awards-2021-301315256.html

SOURCE Qontigo

﻿

pagehit