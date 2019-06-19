19.06.2019 04:28:00

Qinghai Minze Longyangxia Ecological Aquaculture Co., Ltd. (QLEA) signs a strategic cooperation agreement with BioMar A/S

BRANDE, Denmark, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 17, Qinghai Minze Longyangxia Ecological Aquatic Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Minze Longyangxia") signed a strategic cooperation agreement with BioMar A/S (hereinafter referred to as "BioMar"), the world's leading high-end aquatic feed company.

Under the witness of Yan Jinhai, Deputy Governor of Qinghai Province, and Deputy Director Ma Qingde of the Qinghai Provincial Agricultural and Rural Department, Ying Miyan, the Chairman of Minze Longyangxia and the General Manager of BioMar, signed the agreement in Denmark where BioMar is headquartered. The two sides reached a consensus and will cooperate in feed supply, aquaculture technology cooperation and global expert exchanges.

As a leading producer of high-end feed in the global aquatic sector, BioMar's 16 modern plants provide more than 1.3 million tons of feed to more than 45 varieties per year in 80 countries. Minze Longyangxia is the first as well as the largest Chinese partner selected by BioMar since the company entered China. By purchasing BioMar's feed, introducing Denmark and Europe's leading feed technology, experience and advanced environmental protection aquaculture mode, Minze Longyangxia can lead the development of Qinghai cold-water fish aquaculture and aquaculture all over China.

Adapting to the needs of China's aquaculture policy, the cooperation between Minze Longyangxia and BioMar is seizing the opportunities brought about by the integration and upgrading of aquaculture industry in China.

The in-depth cooperation between the two sides will bring new opportunities for promoting the green and high quality development of the Salmon trout industry in Qinghai Province and the rest of China.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qinghai-minze-longyangxia-ecological-aquaculture-co-ltd-qlea-signs-a-strategic-cooperation-agreement-with-biomar-as-300870981.html

SOURCE Minze Longyangxia

