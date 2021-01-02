SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 26’048 1.3%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7200 0.6% 
02.01.2021 15:51:00

Qingdao presents mystery boxes on New Year's Day

QINGDAO, China, Jan. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsored by the Publicity Department of CPC Qingdao Committee and Qingdao Bureau of Culture and Tourism, organized by Qingdao Daily Group (QDG), and co-organized by Qingdao Shinan District Office of Culture and Tourism and QDG Liangyou Books, the 2021 "Gift from Qingdao" program was launched on January 1, 2021 to distribute 10,000 mystery boxes to citizens and tourists in Qingdao in the hope of helping them know better about the city's scenery, attractions, spirit and hospitality to visitors from all directions.

People receiving the mystery boxes at Trestle Bridge Square, Qingdao (PRNewsfoto/Stadt Qingdao)

On the first day of 2021, at 10am, a volunteer team consisting of writers, artists, Communist Youth League members and ordinary citizens walked onto the Trestle Bridge (one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in Qingdao) to distribute the mystery boxes to the passersby. The program's launching ceremony was originally scheduled to take place there, but was canceled due to the precautions against COVID-19. However, this made the gift-giving more surprising.

"I've received gifts from my family, lover and friends, but it was the first time that I received a gift from a city. What's a special love confession!" said a young tourist from Shanghai.

"The gift is so exquisite and creative. I've been moved by the city's sincere welcome," said Miss Wang from Shenzhen.

Five young people from Shandong province's Tai'an and Liaocheng, Shanxi province's Datong, Sichuan province's Liangshan and Anhui province's Chaohu, who entered a university in Qingdao after the 2020 national college entrance exam, also expressed their gratitude and blessings for the city.

It is learnt that the program attracted 100 Qingdao-native writers, artists, exhibition planners and movie stars who are living in and outside Qingdao to make short videos as endorsers for the city. In their videos, they hold the "blue gift box" in their hands to introduce the program to the viewers.

Different recipients could find different gifts in the mystery boxes they got. It might be a book about the city's culture and folk customs, a ticket for a local museum, or a beautiful postcard designed based on the wood engraving picture titled "My Qingdao" created by Qingdao-born artist Jiang Yongjie for the program. Besides, each of them could get a Red Run apple, a specialty of Qingdao'sBaoshan Town.

It is reported that the "Gift from Qingdao" program is expected to become an annual campaign in Qingdao in the future. The city in robust development will prepare more gifts to give more surprises to both local citizens and guests from other places.

Contact: Ms. Zhu Yiling
Tel: 0086-532-85911619
Website: http://www.qingdaochina.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity
Twitter: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393788/Stadt_Qingdao.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393789/Stadt_Qingdao.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245709/Qingdao_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

Gifts to be distributed under the program (PRNewsfoto/Stadt Qingdao)

(PRNewsfoto/Stadt Qingdao)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qingdao-presents-mystery-boxes-on-new-years-day-301199894.html

SOURCE Stadt Qingdao

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.42 %
Roche Hldg G 309.00
0.67 %
Swiss Life Hldg 412.40
0.44 %
LafargeHolcim 48.62
0.37 %
The Swatch Grp 241.50
0.21 %
Swisscom 477.10
-0.40 %
UBS Group 12.47
-0.44 %
CieFinRichemont 80.08
-0.52 %
Sika 241.80
-0.66 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’040.00
-1.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Allzeithoch / LafargeHolcim – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Jim Cramer: Diese Aktie dürfte nach der Pandemie ein Comeback starten
JPMorgan-Analysten sehen starkes Börsenjahr 2021 voraus
Nach Turbojahr 2020: Darum sieht Gene Munster Tesla auch 2021 auf der Überholspur
Facebook hat mit Novi und Diem grosse Pläne für 2021
2020: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Bitcoin-Rally geht weiter - Kurs über Marke von 30'700 Dollar
4. Quartal 2020: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
Lohnender Luxus: Diese Sachwerte bringen mehr Rendite als Aktien
Morgan Stanley: Darum sind Direct Listings wie bei Spotify und Slack bei der Preisbildung effizienter als IPOs
4. Quartal 2020: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit