13.10.2019 05:11:00

Qingdao Multinationals Summit slated to open on Oct. 19

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qingdao Multinationals Summit will be held in the coastal city of Qingdao on October 19-20, announced the Summit organizing committee at a press conference held on October 11.

Jointly hosted by China's Ministry of Commerce and Shandong Provincial Government, with the approval of the State Council, the Summit is themed on "Multinationals and China" and aimed at building a platform for leaders from multinational companies to exchange views on hot topics, spread influence, share experience and coordinate resources.

The Summit has drawn great attention from businesses around the world, according to Zhang Deping, director of the Department of Commerce of Shandong Province, adding that multinational companies from 14 provinces and municipalities across China, as well as 35 countries and regions, have registered for the event, including 115 Fortune Global 500 companies (20 domestic) and 197 leaders in their respective industries. The number of participating guests exceeds 500, including many high-level and prominent attendees. A total of 138 vice presidents and higher-ranking executives from foreign Global 500 companies in China, 20 vice presidents and higher-ranking executives from Chinese Global 500 companies, 205 vice presidents and higher-ranking executives from industry-leading foreign multinationals in China, 86 vice presidents and higher-ranking executives from domestic industry-leading companies, as well as 21 special guests including former political figures of foreign countries and representatives from international organizations, will attend the Summit.

The 2019 New Growth Drivers—Qingdao Fair will take place on the sidelines of the Summit. Themed on "innovation stimulates growth drivers, cooperation promotes development," the Fair will showcase the achievements, planning and key projects for the development of new growth drivers while promoting city images and leading corporate brands through five exhibition areas: intelligent manufacturing, smart life, new energy and new materials, marine industry and other emerging sectors.

Liu Xiaojiang, vice chairman of the China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shandong Sub-Council, revealed that the soliciting work for the Fair has been completed, with a total of 261 enterprises registered to participate. According to Xue Qingguo, vice mayor of Qingdao, a consulting committee has been established to provide intelligence support for the Summit, a press center is available to provide quality services for media and journalists, and nearly 650 volunteers will offer language assistance in English, Japanese, Korean, German among others.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qingdao-multinationals-summit-slated-to-open-on-oct-19-300937543.html

SOURCE Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province

