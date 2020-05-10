Qingdao Global Venture Capital Online Conference begins

QINGDAO, China, May 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Global Venture Capital Online Conference began on May 8 in the eastern coastal city of Qingdao, Shandong province, with thousands of people taking part online.

The nearly 100 attendees will interpret the prospects of the venture capital industry after the pandemic, discuss their perspectives and experiences, and share insights into how Qingdao can become a global VC center and the world's industrial internet capital. Attendees include Hong Lei, head of the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC), Thomas J. Sargenta, Nobel laureate in economics in 2011, Zhang Ruimin, chief executive officer of Haier Group, Fan Gang, director of China's National Economic Research Institute, Marc Steiner, general counsel at Plug and Play, and Sheng Xitai, chairman of Aplus Group and founder of Aplus Capitals.

At the opening ceremony, the industrial internet development alliance supported by venture capital was unveiled. It will help Qingdao develop into an industrial internet hub.

Wang Qingxian, Party secretary of Qingdao, said that with the rapid development of information technology, industrial internet has become an unstoppable force in many areas.

"Manufacturing has always been the main industry in Qingdao, and the city has a strong foundation for the development of industrial internet," said Wang.

The conference includes one main venue at the Qingdao International Conference Center and four parallel online sub-venues with over 30 keynote speeches, nearly 20 round-table forums, road shows, project promotions, and more.

In addition to its official website, the conference is also being broadcast live on more than 20 mainstream media outlets and live streaming platforms.

Contract signings, business card exchanges, media interviews, business negotiations, and more will all be conducted online.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qingdao-global-venture-capital-online-conference-begins-301056272.html

SOURCE Qingdao Global Venture Capital Online Conference