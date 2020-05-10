+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
10.05.2020 09:02:00

Qingdao Global Venture Capital Online Conference begins

QINGDAO, China, May 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Global Venture Capital Online Conference began on May 8 in the eastern coastal city of Qingdao, Shandong province, with thousands of people taking part online.

The 2020 Global Venture Capital Online Conference begins on May 8 in the eastern coastal city of Qingdao, Shandong province, with thousands of people taking part online.

The nearly 100 attendees will interpret the prospects of the venture capital industry after the pandemic, discuss their perspectives and experiences, and share insights into how Qingdao can become a global VC center and the world's industrial internet capital. Attendees include Hong Lei, head of the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC), Thomas J. Sargenta, Nobel laureate in economics in 2011, Zhang Ruimin, chief executive officer of Haier Group, Fan Gang, director of China's National Economic Research Institute, Marc Steiner, general counsel at Plug and Play, and Sheng Xitai, chairman of Aplus Group and founder of Aplus Capitals.

At the opening ceremony, the industrial internet development alliance supported by venture capital was unveiled. It will help Qingdao develop into an industrial internet hub.

Wang Qingxian, Party secretary of Qingdao, said that with the rapid development of information technology, industrial internet has become an unstoppable force in many areas.

Wang Qingxian, Party secretary of Qingdao, gives a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the conference.

"Manufacturing has always been the main industry in Qingdao, and the city has a strong foundation for the development of industrial internet," said Wang.

The conference includes one main venue at the Qingdao International Conference Center and four parallel online sub-venues with over 30 keynote speeches, nearly 20 round-table forums, road shows, project promotions, and more.

In addition to its official website, the conference is also being broadcast live on more than 20 mainstream media outlets and live streaming platforms.

Contract signings, business card exchanges, media interviews, business negotiations, and more will all be conducted online.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qingdao-global-venture-capital-online-conference-begins-301056272.html

SOURCE Qingdao Global Venture Capital Online Conference

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 500.00
2.42 %
Geberit 432.70
2.32 %
CieFinRichemont 55.76
1.98 %
SGS 2’180.00
1.82 %
Adecco Group 41.64
1.61 %
Roche Hldg G 341.25
-0.22 %
CS Group 8.15
-0.37 %
Swiss Re 66.40
-0.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 333.00
-0.54 %
Novartis 82.69
-0.59 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.05.20
US Policy Responses to Labor Market Distress
08.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen callable single BRCs
08.05.20
SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
08.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Seitwärtsbewegung / Givaudan – Aufwärtstrend intakt
07.05.20
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.05.20
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
07.05.20
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dr. Doom: Die Weltwirtschaft steuert auf eine neue grosse Depression zu
Starinvestor George Soros wirbt in Corona-Krise für EU-Bonds mit unbegrenzter Laufzeit
Kugelsichere Scheibe zerbrochen: Misslungene Cybertruck-Präsentation wird zum Glücksfall für Tesla
YouTuber enthüllt: Diese Apple-Produkte kommen wohl demnächst
Analyst: Tesla-Aktie kann 1'000-Dollar-Marke durchbrechen
Darum legt der Dollar zum Franken zu
KW 19: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Krypto-Analysten überbieten sich vor Bitcoin-Halving mit exorbitanten Prognosen
Jeffrey Gundlach erwartet erneuten Ausverkauf am Aktienmarkt
Das passiert beim Halving mit dem Bitcoin - und seinem Kurs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Wall Street beendet Tag höher -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Am heimischen Markt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche moderate Gewinne zu beobachten. In Deutschland ging es für den DAX etwas deutlicher aufwärts. Die Wall Street konnte am Freitag Aufschläge verbuchen. In Asien standen die Börsenampeln ebenfalls auf Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB