28.06.2019 10:29:00

QingCloud selected for Intel® Select Solutions, empowering the digital transformation of the enterprise

BEIJING, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QingCloud, a technology-leading enterprise-class full-stack cloud ICT service provider, announced recently that its Qing3 hyper-converged system was selected to be a key component of Intel® Select Solutions. The Qing3 hyper-converged system integrated the full-stack cloud computing capability of the QingCloud enterprise cloud platform to help companies build IaaS, PaaS and SaaS solutions from scratch and provide a complete set of application development, delivery and operation platforms.

Based on Qing3hyper-converged system, Intel® Select Solutions integrates computing, storage and networks with industry-leading software-defined technologies, helping companies smoothly upgrade their IT systems to a full-stack private cloud architecture, as well as connect to the public cloud to create a homogeneous hybrid cloud environment.

As a technology leader in China's hyper-converged market, Qing3 hyper-converged system not only helps companies to quickly build software-defined data centers, desktop clouds as well as development and testing environments, but also supports scenarios such as IoT, big data, AI, containers and the hybrid cloud, to meet the enterprise's needs for digital transformation in various business scenarios. Highlights include:

  • One Architecture: the Qing3hyper-converged system can achieve a unified user experience be consistent with operation and maintenance management under the public, private, hybrid and managed scenarios.
  • Unified Delivery: the Qing3hyper-converged system supports the delivery of a complete cloud computing service system from IaaS infrastructure to PaaS, as well as enterprise application management platforms
  • Coverage for All types of Business Models: the Qing3hyper-converged system can support enterprise "sensitive state", "steady state" and "hybrid state" business models, while maintaining the ability to simultaneously support innovative distributed Internet business models and enterprise-grade centralized business models.
  • Global Interconnection: combined with SD-WAN technology, the Qing3hyper-converged system can achieve one-hop access, global interconnection, supporting industry cloud, hybrid cloud and more scenarios.

According to IDC's latest China Software Definition Storage and Hyper-converged Market tracking report for 2018 Q4, the Qing3 hyper-converged system has been shortlisted as the core manufacturer for two years in a row, ranking firmly among the top five in China's hyper-converged market, serving the manufacturing, finance, government, healthcare, education, communications, transportation as well as other industries. To date, tens of thousands of Qing3 hyper-converged systems are been widely deployed by companies across many industries.

For more information, please visit: www.qingcloud.com.

SOURCE QingCloud

