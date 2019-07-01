Qianhai Equity Exchange welcomes Tian Tian Ventures to the QHEE stock market

SHENZHEN, China, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tian Tian Ventures (Stock Code: 681452), a global ride-hailing platform based in Silicon Valley, rang the Qianhai Equity Exchange bell in Shenzhen Kexing International Conference Center today in celebration of its public listing on Qianhai Equity Exchange.

Tian Tian Ventures has pioneered TTgo, a unique ride-hailing platform that leverages that power of artificial intelligence. It offers high-quality ride services at attractive prices and incentivizes drivers and passengers to promote TTV's platform and share its services.

"We are proud to become one of the many entrepreneurial and innovative companies that call Qianhai Equity Exchange home," said Benjamin Berger, CEO of Tian Tian Ventures. "This is just a beginning for us. We will continue to innovate, grow, and execute on our mission to make commuting simpler and people's lives better. We are excited to partner with QHEE as we enter our next phase of growth."

TTgo recently held its annual investors' conference in Bangkok earlier this month, attracting more than 300 participants, shareholders and potential lead investors, raising speculation that Tian Tian Ventures could be set for a highly successful IPO riding on the wave of optimism surrounding ride-hailing IPOs.

"TTV's unique partner model combined with our astute development strategy, recruitment policy, and fleet management has allowed us to grow organically and made TTgo a trusted ride-hailing platform," Berger added. "Tian Tian Ventures is extremely focused on meeting users evolving demand and we could not be more excited about joining QHEE."

TTgo is expected to launch its trial service in Thailand, beginning in Bangkok, in the fourth quarter of 2019 and will challenge Grab as the number one ride-hailing platform in the Southeast Asian Country.

SOURCE Tian Tian Ventures