05.02.2026 02:58:58

Qiagen Q4 Profit Increases, Sees Q1, FY26 Profit Below View; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $107.83 million or $0.49 per share from $88.32 million or $0.39 per share last year.

QGEN closed Wednesday regular trading session at $51.71, down $0.18 or 0.35%. In after-hours trading, the stock declined further to $50.00, a decrease of $1.71 or 3.31%.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.62 compared to $0.61 in the prior year. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter rose to $540.42 million from $521.20 million last year. Analysts expected revenue of $ 528.49 million for the quarter.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects net sales to increase at least 1% CER from $483 million. Adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter is expected to be at least $0.54 CER compared to $0.55 in Q1 2025, driven by the announced dilutive impacts of the Parse acquisition and tariffs. Analysts project first-quarter earnings of $0.60 per share.

For 2026, QIAGEN expects net sales growth of at least 5% CER from 2025 driven by the growth pillars contributing about 9% CER growth and combined sales of about $1.64 billion CER. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be at least $2.50 CER compared with $2.38 in 2025. Analysts expect annual earnings of $2.65 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.