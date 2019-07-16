+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
16.07.2019 10:37:00

QIAGEN N.V. to Report Second Quarter and First Half of 2019 Results

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) plans as previously announced to release its report on results for the second quarter and first half of 2019 on Tuesday, July 30 at approximately 22:05 Central European Time (CET) / 16:05 Eastern Standard Time (EDT). A conference call is planned for Wednesday, July 31 at 15:00 CET / 9:00 EDT hosted by Peer M. Schatz, Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The conference call will begin at 15:00 CET / 9:00 EDT on Wednesday July 31, 2019.

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing:
+1 929 477 0448 (U.S.), +44 (0)330 336 9411 (UK), +49 (0)69 2222 2018 (Germany).
To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.
Quoting the following Conference ID: 1789687 to the answering operator.

The webcast will be accessible at:
https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1250312&tp_key=1e49f47101

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:
https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1250312&tp_key=1e49f47101

Contact: IR@qiagen.com

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of March 31, 2019, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,100 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

