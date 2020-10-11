+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
11.10.2020 06:00:00

Qi Card's Success a Financial Tech Triumph

BAGHDAD, Iraq, Oct. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qi Card, the leading electronic banking solution and default national debit/credit card of Iraq, is regarded as one of the most successful examples of innovative financial tech (Fintech) in personal banking space. Since inception, the company has domiciled over 8M customers, issued nearly 2.5M Master Qi Cards and disbursed billions of dollars through its instant loan program.

Qi Card experienced widespread adoption as Iraqis became familiar with company's biometric verification and cashless personal banking system which offers elevates both the convenience and the security of banking.  

While the many financial service providers around the world continue to on PIN numbers which can be easily forgotten or stolen, Qi Card's Iraqi customers are confident in the company's biometric verification process to keep their money safe, secure and protected from fraudulent and malicious actors.

Qi Card's products and services are based on the principle of maximum protection, accessibility, ease of use and full transparency. The company boasts more than a decade of experience facilitating electronic payments and employs state-of-art biometric verification. 

To learn more about Qi Card, visit www.qi.iq  

About Qi Card 

Qi Card is the leading electronic payment services solution in Iraq, which employs biometric identity as the cardholder verification method. Qi Card is operated and managed by International Smart Card "ISC," the most successful partnership in the history of Iraq. With its State Bank partners, Al-Rafidain and Al-Rashed, it has completed domiciliation of more than 8M citizens with its multi-biometric payment scheme. In just over two years, ISC has been able to disburse more than 4B USD in loans to over 800,000 Iraqi citizens. To date, ISC has an ecosystem of 17,000 POS and more than 6,000 merchants using the Qi scheme to provide easy merchant funded installment and other commercial activities. ISC issues and acquires payment cards on behalf of fourteen affiliated banks in Iraq. Through its principal membership in Mastercard, ISC has now issued more than 2.4+M Mastercard and is now the largest Mastercard provider in Iraq. 

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qi-cards-success-a-financial-tech-triumph-301149031.html

SOURCE Qi Card

