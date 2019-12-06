Qgiv Announces Record-Breaking Giving Tuesday for the Company with Millions Raised by Nonprofits

LAKELAND, Fla., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, had a record-breaking Giving Tuesday for the sixth consecutive year. Qgiv clients raised millions on Giving Tuesday, with a 42% increase in dollars raised on the platform and a 36% increase in the total number of donations. This marks Qgiv's most successful fundraising day in company history.

"More and more nonprofits are using digital fundraising tools to build off the online momentum created by Giving Tuesday," said Todd Baylis, CEO and Co-Founder of Qgiv, Inc. "We're proud to offer digital fundraising tools that make online giving easy for thousands of nonprofits, and we're immensely proud of our clients' fundraising success and the life-changing work their Giving Tuesday donations will support."

Fundraising growth experienced on the Qgiv platform correlates with national increases in online giving and awareness surrounding Giving Tuesday. The total number of nonprofit organizations using Qgiv for their Giving Tuesday fundraising campaigns increased 18% from 2018, and the number of recurring donations increased 35%. The largest donation made was $50,000, with an average donation of $153.

"Every fundraising tool we've created has been designed to make giving simple and encourage valuable commitments such as recurring giving," said Chris Morata, Qgiv's Vice President of Product Development. "Software that includes gamification features, recurring giving options, and social sharing is key to building a successful Giving Tuesday campaign."

Qgiv clients incorporated peer-to-peer campaigns, customizable donation forms, event registration, text fundraising, and data tools offered within Qgiv's complete fundraising suite into their Giving Tuesday campaigns. These features further the company's goal to provide a comprehensive fundraising platform that can help nonprofits raise more on Giving Tuesday and beyond.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL, they currently serve more than 3,500 nonprofit and faith-based organizations in the United States and Canada. Their no-contract pricing, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform visit http://www.qgiv.com.

SOURCE Qgiv, Inc.