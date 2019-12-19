Qatar Airways Celebrates the First Anniversary of Flights from Da Nang to Doha

DA NANG, Vietnam, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Airways celebrates its first anniversary operating flights between Da Nang and Doha today. The four-times weekly service is Qatar Airways' third gateway into Vietnam after Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Frederic Huynh-Quan-Dat, Qatar Airways Country Manager for Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos said: "We are delighted to offer customers access to our growing network of destinations from Da Nang over the past year. With 56 weekly passenger flights to and from Vietnam, we look forward to bringing in more tourists to Vietnam while connecting our Vietnamese customers to the rest of the world."

Qatar Airways operates its Da Nang service four-times weekly with a Boeing B787-8 aircraft, featuring 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class. Passengers will be able to enjoy the airline's superior entertainment system, Oryx One, offering up to 4,000 entertainment options.

The world's second largest cargo carrier has a strong presence in Vietnam with six weekly freighter services to Hanoi, seven weekly freighter services to Ho Chi Minh City and 28 weekly belly-hold flights to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and now Da Nang.

Da Nang, one of the largest cities in Vietnam, is known for its sandy beaches and remarkable history as a French colonial port. This charming city offers magnificent views of Da Nang Bay and its beautiful Marble Mountains, making it an ideal destination for a relaxing summer vacation.

Qatar Airways was recently named 'Airline of the Year' for the fifth time by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named 'World's Best Business Class', 'Best Business Class Seat', and 'Best Airline in the Middle East'.

The national carrier for the State of Qatar currently operates a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA) to more than 160 destinations worldwide. The airline has launched a host of exciting new destinations in 2019, including Lisbon, Portugal; Malta; Rabat, Morocco; Davao, Philippines; Izmir, Turkey; Mogadishu, Somalia and Langkawi, Malaysia. Gaborone, Botswana will be added in 2019 and Luanda, Angola; and Osaka, Japan will be added to the airline's growing network in 2020.

Notes to Editors: Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, is celebrating more than 20 years of Going Places Together with travellers across its more than 160 business and leisure destinations on board a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft. The world's fastest-growing airline will add a number of exciting new destinations to its growing network this year, including Lisbon, Portugal; Malta; Rabat, Morocco; Langkawi, Malaysia; Davao, Philippines; Izmir, Turkey; and Mogadishu, Somalia. A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named 'World's Best Business Class' by the 2018 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named 'Best Airline in the Middle East', 'World's Best First Class Airline Lounge' and 'Best Business Class Seat', in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite. Qatar Airways has been awarded the coveted 'Skytrax Airline of the Year' title, which is recognised as the pinnacle of excellence in the airline industry, four times. Qsuite, a patented Qatar Airways product, features the industry's first-ever double bed in Business Class, as well as privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room, a first of its kind in the industry. Qatar Airways was the first Gulf carrier to join global airline alliance oneworld, enabling its passengers to benefit from more than 1,000 airports in more than 150 countries, with 14,250 daily departures. Oryx One, Qatar Airways' in-flight entertainment system offers passengers up to 4,000 entertainment options from the latest blockbuster movies, TV box sets, music, games and much more. Passengers flying on Qatar Airways flights served by its B787, B777, A350, A380, A319 and select A320 and A330 aircraft can also stay in touch with their friends and family around the world by using the award-winning airline's on-board Wi-Fi and GSM service. Qatar Airways proudly supports a range of exciting international and local initiatives dedicated to enriching the global community that it serves. Qatar Airways, the official FIFA partner, is the official sponsor of many top-level sporting events, including the FIFA 2022 World Cup, reflecting the values of sports as a means of bringing people together, something at the core of the airline's own brand message - Going Places Together. Qatar Airways Cargo, one of the world's leading international air cargo carriers, serves more than 60 freighter destinations worldwide via its world-class Doha hub and also delivers freight to more than 160 key business and leisure destinations globally on more than 250 aircraft. The Qatar Airways Cargo fleet includes two Boeing 747-8 freighters, 16 Boeing 777 freighters and eight Airbus A330 freighters.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191218/2674925-1

SOURCE Qatar Airways