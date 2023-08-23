|
24.08.2023 01:00:00
Qantas nearly doubles Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet with order for 12 widebody jets
SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and the Qantas Group announced today the carrier has selected the 787 Dreamliner family to modernize its widebody fleet with an order for four 787-9 and eight 787-10 airplanes. With enhanced fuel efficiency and environmental performance, the 787 Dreamliner is pivotal to Qantas' global growth strategy to reduce its carbon emissions over the next decade and beyond.
"This is another multi-billion-dollar investment in the national carrier, and it's great news for our customers and our people," said Alan Joyce, Qantas Group CEO. "The 787 and the GE engines fitted to them, are thoroughly proven and extremely capable."
The 787 enables Qantas to meet its near- and long-term sustainability goals, reducing fuel use and emissions by up to 25% and featuring quieter engines compared to previous generation jets. The airplanes are also capable of flying on a blend of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), an important pathway to reducing emissions. The new order is part of Qantas' major fleet renewal program that is significantly increasing the carrier's overall fuel efficiency each year.
"With its market-leading environmental performance, the 787 Dreamliner is central to Qantas' unwavering commitment to operate one of the most sustainable and capable fleets in the airline industry," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Both the 787-9 and 787-10 offer enhanced efficiency, flexibility and passenger comfort to connect Australia and destinations around the world."
Capable of flying an expansive international route network, the operating economics of the 787 family enables Qantas to open new routes and add more flights to its existing network. The 787-9 can fly up to 7,565 nautical miles (14,010 km) connecting Australia to North America and Europe. The larger 787-10 with a range of 6,330 nautical miles (11,730 km), will enable the airline to serve many popular international and regional routes. Currently, Qantas has a fleet of 14 787-9 jets.
As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.
Contact:
Amber Mizerak
International Sales Communications, Boeing Commercial Airplanes
Amber.mizerak@boeing.com
Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qantas-nearly-doubles-boeing-787-dreamliner-fleet-with-order-for-12-widebody-jets-301908574.html
SOURCE Boeing
