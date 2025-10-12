|
12.10.2025 19:01:31
Qantas Confirms Cyber Breach Exposed 5.7 Million Customer Records
(RTTNews) - Australia's Qantas Airways confirmed that 5.7 million customer records were stolen during a cyber incident in early July, in which data was accessed via a third-party platform. The airline is one of several global companies targeted by cyber criminals, who have since released portions of the stolen data. With the assistance of specialist cybersecurity experts, Qantas is actively investigating the nature and extent of the data involved in the breach.
To safeguard affected information, Qantas has secured an injunction through the NSW Supreme Court. This legal order prohibits any party—including third parties—from accessing, viewing, releasing, using, transmitting, or publishing the stolen data. In response to the incident, Qantas has implemented additional security measures, enhanced team training, and strengthened system monitoring and detection protocols.
In July, Qantas proactively notified all impacted customers about the types of personal data involved in the breach. That information has not changed. Customers continue to have access to specialist identity protection services via Qantas' 24/7 support line and updates are regularly posted on qantas.com.
The airline is working closely with Australian Government agencies, including the Australian Cyber Security Centre and the Australian Federal Police, to manage the situation and mitigate further risks.
According to Qantas, the majority of the stolen records included basic details such as name, email address, and Frequent Flyer information. A smaller portion of the data contained business or home addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, gender, and meal preferences. Importantly, no credit card information, personal financial data, or passport details were compromised. Qantas has confirmed that Frequent Flyer accounts remain secure, with no passwords, PINs, or login credentials accessed or affected. The stolen data is not sufficient to gain access to these accounts.
Dividenden, Wachstum oder ETFs | Börsentag Zürich 2025
Dividenden, Wachstum oder ETFs
Im heutigen 🎙️ Interview mit Kelvin Jörn alias Aktienfreunde, Patrick Kirchberger alias Dividente und Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss sprechen wir über den Vergleich von Dividenden- und Wachstumsaktien mit ETFs.
💡 Was sind die Vor- und Nachteile der verschiedenen Strategien?
💡 Welche Risiken gibt es dabei zu beachten?
💡 Welche Psychologischen Aspekte sind beim Investieren relevant?
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Trumps Aussagen zu China: SMI & DAX gehen mit deutlichen Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche in Rot -- Asiens Märkte schliessen mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag im Minus, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls in die Verlustzone rutschte. Die Wall Street verzeichnete Abschläge. Zum Wochenschluss ging es an den Börsen in Fernost derweil nach unten.
