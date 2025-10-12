Qantas Confirms Cyber Breach Exposed 5.7 Million Customer Records

(RTTNews) - Australia's Qantas Airways confirmed that 5.7 million customer records were stolen during a cyber incident in early July, in which data was accessed via a third-party platform. The airline is one of several global companies targeted by cyber criminals, who have since released portions of the stolen data. With the assistance of specialist cybersecurity experts, Qantas is actively investigating the nature and extent of the data involved in the breach.

To safeguard affected information, Qantas has secured an injunction through the NSW Supreme Court. This legal order prohibits any party—including third parties—from accessing, viewing, releasing, using, transmitting, or publishing the stolen data. In response to the incident, Qantas has implemented additional security measures, enhanced team training, and strengthened system monitoring and detection protocols.

In July, Qantas proactively notified all impacted customers about the types of personal data involved in the breach. That information has not changed. Customers continue to have access to specialist identity protection services via Qantas' 24/7 support line and updates are regularly posted on qantas.com.

The airline is working closely with Australian Government agencies, including the Australian Cyber Security Centre and the Australian Federal Police, to manage the situation and mitigate further risks.

According to Qantas, the majority of the stolen records included basic details such as name, email address, and Frequent Flyer information. A smaller portion of the data contained business or home addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, gender, and meal preferences. Importantly, no credit card information, personal financial data, or passport details were compromised. Qantas has confirmed that Frequent Flyer accounts remain secure, with no passwords, PINs, or login credentials accessed or affected. The stolen data is not sufficient to gain access to these accounts.