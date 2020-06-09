QAD and Quistem Help Automotive Customers with Operational Restart Readiness Checklist

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD and Quistem have teamed up to develop specific guidelines to help automotive manufacturers prepare for the restart of their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. These guidelines feature 13 key topics that automotive suppliers will need to address in order to align their operational restart with their customers in the automotive supply chain.

"With our focus on automotive manufacturing customers, we teamed up with Cathy Fisher, president of Quistem, a global expert in automotive management systems, to put together specific guidelines to help automotive suppliers get their facilities up and running during the COVID-19 pandemic," said QAD Director, Automotive Terry Onica. "We recognize organizations are currently receiving a lot of guidance about protecting their employees from the COVID-19 virus. However, for quality product and delivery to their customers, additional detailed focus on 13 key aspects of their business will contribute to a successful restart."

The Operational Restart Readiness Checklist covers the following topics and provides detailed checkpoints related to each:

Contingency Plans

Inventory

Immediate customer delivery requirements

Immediate delivery plan including transportation

Supplier inventory and near-term delivery plan

Availability of outsourced processes

Temporary process changes due to virus risk reduction actions

Product/process requalification plan

Accuracy of work instructions

Workforce availability and training

Equipment, tooling and gauging restart risks and maintenance

Facility infrastructure

Communication plans to all stakeholders

OEMs and suppliers interested in learning more can access the checklist here

In addition to offering the Operational Restart Readiness checklist, QAD and Quistem recorded a webinar in conjunction with the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) outlining a three-step plan for automotive suppliers to follow when preparing to restart their operations. This plan includes: 1) managing the COVID-19 virus at the facility; 2) restarting manufacturing operations; and 3) recovering operational stability. The webinar can be viewed here .

About QAD - Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, packaging, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 29 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions including enterprise resource planning ( ERP ), demand and supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and quality management system (QMS) to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call: +62 21 3973 8908. Find us on LinkedIn , Facebook .

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

