Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’848 -0.2%  SPI 15’776 -0.2%  Dow 43’730 3.6%  DAX 19’039 -1.1%  Euro 0.9404 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’801 -1.4%  Gold 2’658 0.0%  Bitcoin 65’368 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8748 -0.2%  Öl 75.1 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Swatch1225515Kuros32581411Richemont21048333
Top News
Private Equity Holding macht im ersten Halbjahr Verlust
Delivery Hero erwartet Umsatz- und GMV-Ziele am oberen Ende - EBITDA-Prognose am unteren Rand
FOMO nach der US-Wahl: Aktien von NVIDIA, Tesla & Co. als Gewinner?
RATIONAL-Aktie: RATIONAL verzeichnet kräftigen Gewinnanstieg im 3. Quartal dank hoher Nachfrage
CFT steigert Umsatz im dritten Quartal um knapp 12 Prozent
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Novozymes A-S Aktie [Valor: 14371062 / ISIN: DK0060336014]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.11.2024 08:02:20

Q3 update: Novonesis delivers strong Q3 results and now expects full-year organic sales growth at the upper end of 7-8%

Novozymes A-S
58.65 CHF 2.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Following increasing demand in the first nine months of the 2024 financial year, Novonesis delivers 9% organic sales growth with a strong 11% organic sales growth in the third quarter. The strong performance has led Novonesis to now expect full-year organic sales growth to be at the upper end of the 7-8% range, and the adjusted EBITDA margin is confirmed to be between 35.5-36.5%.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – November 7, 2024. Novonesis delivers 9% organic sales growth, in the first nine months of the 2024 financial year. The sales growth is driven by both Food & Health Biosolutions and Planetary Health Biosolutions. 

"Novonesis is in a very good place, and our strong execution across the business highlights the strength of our diversified portfolio, innovative capabilities, and broad-based market reach. We continue to experience high demand for our sustainable biosolutions from customers seeking to transform products and processes to increase efficiency, sustainability, and performance. With 9% organic sales growth after the first nine months, good realization of cost synergies, and a solid path to realize sales synergies, we are delivering on our promises and are building the foundation for future value creation,” says Ester Baiget, President & CEO, and continues:

"Now, nine months after our combination was completed, we stand as one company with 10,000 colleagues around the globe, all coming to work to better our world with biology. I am profoundly grateful for the immense dedication and commitment across the company. This collective effort will enable us to reach our full potential and lead the era of biosolutions.”

Divisional sales performance
For the first nine months of 2024, Food & Health Biosolutions grew 8% organically, while Planetary Health Biosolutions grew 9% organically.

In Food & Health Biosolutions, Food & Beverages grew 9% organically in the first nine months of 2024. The organic performance was driven by all subareas, led by strong growth in Dairy and a solid development in Baking. In Human Health, organic sales increased 3% organically in the first nine months of 2024. Sales to the anchor customer in Advanced Protein Solutions contributed strongly, as expected.

In Planetary Health Biosolutions, Household Care grew 15% organically in the first nine months of 2024. All regions contributed to the double-digit growth, and the performance was driven by increased penetration and innovation, supported by pricing and positive timing. Agriculture, Energy & Tech grew 7% organically in the first nine months of 2024. This was driven by double-digit growth in Energy and supported by solid growth in Tech, while Agriculture was flat.

For the first nine months of 2024, organic growth rates by sales area were 9% in Food & Beverages, 3% in Human Health, 15% in Household Care, and 7% in Agriculture, Energy & Tech.

Regional sales performance 
In the first nine months of 2024, organic pro forma sales in developed markets increased 6%, driven by growth in Household Care, and supported by growth in Food & Beverages and Agriculture, Energy & Tech. This was partly offset by a soft performance in Human Health. Emerging markets reported organic pro forma sales growth of 14% in the first nine months of 2024, driven by growth across all sales areas.

For the first nine months of 2024, organic growth rates by geography were 8% in Europe, Middle East & Africa, 4% in North America, 13% in Asia Pacific, and 14% in Latin America.

Financial outlook for 2024
Year-on-year, the second half of the year is expected to grow stronger than the first half. The third quarter sales growth was strong and benefitted from order timing. Following this development, Novonesis now expects full-year organic sales growth to be at the upper end of the 7-8% range, and the adjusted EBITDA margin is confirmed to be between 35.5-36.5%. Both Food & Health Biosolutions and Planetary Health Biosolutions are expected to grow at around the same level as indicated for the Group.

All organic sales growth numbers are calculated on a pro forma basis.

Financial calendar 2025

February 26, 2025Full-year financial statement for 2024 and annual report 2024
April 3, 2025Annual general meeting 2025
May 8, 2025Interim report Q1 2025
August 13, 2025Interim report H1 2025
November 6, 2025Interim report 9M 2025


Media Relations Investor Relations
Anne Sophie Scavenius 
Senior Media Relations Manager
Phone: +45 30 77 19 67
anse@novonesis.com 		 Tobias Cornelius Björklund
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +45 30 77 86 82
tobb@novonesis.com

Attachments


Analysen zu Novozymes A-S (B)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie Profis aktuell anlegen! BX Morningcall mit Andreas Schranz & François Bloch

🔔🔔🔔 #BXMorningcall Exklusiver Einblick in Investmenttrends & Zukunftsthemen

Im heutigen heutigen BX Morningcall Spezial gibt Finanzexperte Andreas Schranz, CIO bei Tramondo Investment Partners, Einblicke in aktuelle Trends und zukunftsweisende Investmentthemen. Zusammen mit mit Investment Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz, COO von der BX Swiss, diskutiert er spannende Bereiche wie künstliche Intelligenz, Halbleiter und asiatische Emerging Markets, die im aktuellen Marktumfeld besonders interessant sind.

Ein informativer Einblick in die Möglichkeiten der modernen Vermögensverwaltung und die Chancen, die spezifische Zukunftsthemen für Investoren bieten!

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wie Profis aktuell anlegen! BX Morningcall mit Andreas Schranz & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06.11.24 Was beeinflusst den Ölpreis wirklich?
06.11.24 Marktüberblick: DHL und Zalando nach Zahlen schwach
06.11.24 Europäische Börsen vor schwierigem Tag?
06.11.24 Wie Profis aktuell anlegen! BX Morningcall mit Andreas Schranz & François Bloch
06.11.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Wie reagieren die Märkte auf die US-Wahl?
05.11.24 Julius Bär: 18.30% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
05.11.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, Swiss Re, VAT Group
05.11.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Go(ld) for Silver
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’371.83 19.15 BS3UJU
Short 12’597.74 13.81 YXSSMU
Short 13’100.23 8.70 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’847.54 06.11.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’357.22 18.70 UBSGVU
Long 11’129.95 13.81 SSRM9U
Long 10’630.27 8.76 SSOMSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana: Über 10.000 US Dollar im Jahr 2030?
Trump Media-Aktie kennt kein Halten mehr: Donald Trump ist Wahlsieger
DAX 40-Wert Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingebracht
US-Wahl im Blick: SMI und DAX fallen letztlich zurück -- Dow mit Rekord -- Nikkei kräftig gestiegen - Hang Seng letztlich tiefrot
Commerzbank-Aktie verliert: Commerzbank-Gewinn sinkt - Erwartungen dennoch übertroffen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie springt hoch: Abnehm- und Diabetesmittel florieren
TeamViewer-Aktie bricht ein: TeamViewer steigert Margenprognose nach überzeugendem Quartalsbericht
DAX 40-Papier RWE-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in RWE von vor einem Jahr bedeutet
Trotz Umsatzplus: Aurora Cannabis-Aktie fällt deutlich
Palantir-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Palantir mit deutlich mehr Umsatz und Gewinn

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten