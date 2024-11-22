Q3 Trading Update

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’592 0.5%  SPI 15’423 0.3%  Dow 43’870 1.1%  DAX 19’146 0.7%  Euro 0.9281 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’756 0.6%  Gold 2’691 0.8%  Bitcoin 87’849 0.6%  Dollar 0.8869 0.0%  Öl 74.2 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Komax-Aktie: Komax verschiebt Erreichung der Mittelfristziele
Trump 2.0: Herausforderungen und Chancen für Europas Banken
SoftwareONE-Aktie: SoftwareONE beendet Rückkaufprogramm für eigene Aktien
Addex schliesst Q3 mit negativem Ergebnis ab
Diese Aktien befinden sich im 3. Quartal 2024 im Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie [Valor: 24169369 / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.11.2024 08:00:24

Q3 Trading Update

Irish Residential Properties REIT
0.95 USD -1.93%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Q3 Trading Update

22-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

 

Q3 Trading Update

 

Continued strong operational delivery, good progress against strategic initiatives

 

22 November 2024, Dublin | Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“the Company” or “I-RES”), Ireland’s largest provider of private rental accommodation, today provides a trading update for the three months ending 30 September 2024 (the “third quarter” or “Q3”), along with a progress update on initiatives announced as part of the Company’s Strategic Review (“the Strategic Review”), which concluded in August.

 

 

Operating Highlights

 

  • Occupancy levels across the portfolio continue to remain strong and stood at 99.4% at 30 September 2024 (30 June 2024: 99.6%). Market leading occupancy reflects the high quality of our properties, the efficiency of our operating platform, and the exceptional demand for rental properties in Dublin.

 

  • The Company remains on course to deliver a full-year 2024 Net Rental Income (“NRI”) margin broadly in line with the margin reported in the first half of the year (H1 2024: 76.5%), which includes the impact of strategically identified disposals completed during the year.

 

  • The Company remains in a strong financial position, underpinned by a robust balance sheet. Reflecting the impact of the below disposals, LTV1 has reduced to 45.0% at 21 November 2024 (45.4% at 30 June 2024), well below the 50% limit set out by the Company’s debt covenants and Irish REIT legislation.

 

 

Progress on Strategic Review Initiatives

 

  • The Company has made significant progress in advancing Strategic Review initiatives, including as follows:
    • The Company has now completed the disposal of 37 units in total as part of the previously announced target of 315 units, selling 20 assets in line with book value in a bulk sale and selling a further 17 units to individual purchasers achieving sales premiums2 of c. 25%.
    • Completion of the investment sale of 25 units outside of the 315-unit programme, also in line with book values2.
    • The Company expects to complete the disposal of at least a further 50 units in 2025, at an average sales premium2 of between 15% and 20%.
    • In total, the above disposals are expected to generate total gross sales proceeds of between €35 and €37 million.
    • Based on the initial success of the programme, the Company is actively reviewing how best to accelerate and increase the scale of the programme where value for shareholders can be achieved in line with strategic objectives and good asset management.

 

  • The Company is in the early stages of implementing additional income generating and cost reduction initiatives as identified in the Strategic Review and has successfully executed initiatives across c. 4% of the portfolio, with an expected annualised NRI increase of 8-10% for these units.

 

  • The Company has now completed a strategic exit from the Cork market. This is an important step towards improving cost structures and margins. Focusing on the greater Dublin area maximises efficiencies and the future operating leverage of the Group.

 

 

Capital Allocation

 

  • The Board remains committed to maximising value for shareholders and addressing the discount between the Company’s current market capitalisation and Net Asset Value. In line with this objective, proceeds from the previously announced asset recycling programme are expected to be deployed towards:
    • Continuing to actively manage LTV within the Board’s target range of between 40% and 45%, and subsequently;
    • Prioritising excess capital towards enhancing shareholder returns through an efficient return of capital to shareholders.

 

  • Management will continue to concentrate on the above value accretive capital allocation strategies for so long as the share price trades at a steep discount to Net Asset Value.

 

  • The Company expects to provide shareholders with a further update on progress around the scale of excess capital and how it will be deployed in relation to the above initiatives at the release of the 2024 full year results in February 2025.

 

 

Eddie Byrne, CEO of I-RES, commented:

 

“We are pleased to report strong progress with our strategic review initiatives and are encouraged by the positive momentum of the business. The execution of our recycling programme is ahead of our expected timeframe and will further strengthen our financial position. While we will continue to consider all opportunities to enhance shareholder value, we are confident about the long-term market opportunity which is underpinned by our high-quality portfolio and market leading operating platform.”

 

 

 

1 LTV net of cash based on portfolio valuation at 30 June 2024

2 Based on 30 June 2024 book values

END

For further information please contact:

For Investor Relations:

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc     

Luke Ferriter, Director Investor Relations   investors@iresreit.ie    Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000

Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer                  Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974

 

For Media Queries:

Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting   ires@fticonsulting.com   Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135 

Sam Moore, FTI Consulting      Tel: +353 (0) 87 737 9089 

 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES”) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,672 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

 

 

This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement.

 

This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: TST
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 360663
EQS News ID: 2035991

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2035991&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Analysen zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über den Sieg von Donald Trump bei der vergangenen US-Wahl.

Welche Aktien könnten vom Wahlsieg massgeblich profitieren? Dies Erfahren Sie in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

21.11.24 Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
21.11.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
21.11.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europa – Gemischte Stimmungslage/General Motors – Auf der Überholspur
21.11.24 SMI kann zwischenzeitliche Gewinne nicht halten
21.11.24 Marktüberblick: Brenntag-Aktie gesucht
21.11.24 Gelingt PayPal das Comeback?
20.11.24 How Do FX Markets Respond to U.S. Rate Cuts?
19.11.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, UBS, Zurich Insurance
29.10.24 Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’050.00 19.41
Short 12’287.88 13.77 BA4SLU
Short 12’755.72 8.76 ZISSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’591.59 21.11.2024 17:31:33
Long 11’087.65 19.60 SSRM2U
Long 10’803.11 13.29 SSQMKU
Long 10’380.14 8.96 5SSM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

NIO am 20.11.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie fester: Novartis passt Umsatzziele nach oben an
Solana Kurs Prognose: Neues Allzeithoch noch im November?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Alphabet C (ex Google)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Alphabet C (ex Google) von vor einem Jahr eingefahren
Q3 2024: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Portfolio von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway
Landis+Gyr-Aktie schwächelt: Landis+Gyr beruft Peter Mainz zum neuen CEO
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Donnerstagvormittag billiger
Alphabet-Aktie tiefer: US-Regierung fordert Trennung von Google und Chrome vor Gericht
Bitcoin schlägt Silber: Warum der Bitcoin zu den wertvollsten Assets der Welt gehört
Nestlé-Aktien erholen sich nach gestrigem Rückschlag nicht nachhaltig

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten