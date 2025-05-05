Q1 Report Fenix Outdoor International AG

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2025

First quarter 2025-01-01 – 2025-03-31

The total income of the Group was TEUR 160,082 (TEUR: 168,676), a decrease of 5.1%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 18,028 (TEUR: 27,212).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR 5,181 (TEUR: 12,782).

The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR 3,673 (TEUR: 11,363).

The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 94 (TEUR: 6,910).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.01 (EUR: 0.51).

Devold, acquired per March 4th 2025, had a limited effect on the sales and operating profit for the first quarter.





Holding of own shares

As per 31-03-2025 the company held 19,439 B-shares representing 0.14 % of the capital of A-shares and B-shares.

Financial information

www.fenixoutdoor.se/investor/financial reports

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication May 5, 2025, at 13 00.

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58

This information is of the type that Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Markets Act and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 05-05-2025 at 13:00 CET/CEST.

Attachment