|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
29.04.2025 03:48:32
Q1 2025 production results
|
Solidcore Resources plc (“Solidcore” or the “Company”) reports production results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
“While sales have been deferred to the second half of the year due to temporary shipment delays, we remain confident in our ability to meet our full-year production guidance. The fundamentals of our business remain strong, and we expect a meaningful recovery in the coming quarters with concentrate stockpiles set to start unwinding in May”, said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc.
HIGHLIGHTS
PRODUCTION RESULTS
About Solidcore
Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and a major growth project in Kazakhstan.
Enquiries
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “targets”, “believes”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “will”, “may”, “anticipates”, “would”, “could” or “should” or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company’s control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
At Kyzyl, gold production for the quarter was down by 59% y-o-y to 31 Koz due to disruptions of low-carbon concentrate shipments to Amursk POX, resulting from operational challenges related to the impact of international sanctions against Russia. These delays have led to accumulation of concentrate stockpiles and deferral of associated sales. The Company is considering alternative processing solutions for Kyzyl high-carbon concentrate and expects to release the respective inventories in the following quarters.
Ore processing volumes decreased marginally on the back planned plant maintenance. The gold grade remained robust at 5.8 g/t. The Company anticipates a planned decrease in grade starting from H2 2025 with recovery in 2027.
Stripping volumes decrease was attributable to the gradual and systematic reduction of open-pit mining operations. The Company is planning to start underground ore mining in 2030.
VARVARA
In Q1, Varvara recorded an expected 10% y-o-y decline in production, driven by a planned decrease in Komar ore grade at the leaching circuit, as well as lower output at the flotation circuit due to reduced grade and volume of the third-party feed.
Stripping and mining volumes increased due to development of the perspective areas at the Komar and southern part of the Varvara open-pit.
ERTIS POX
Progress continued with the Ertis POX project during Q1 2025, with several key milestones achieved:
29/04/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Nachrichten zu Polymetal PLC
|
03:48
|Q1 2025 production results (EQS Group)
|
11.03.25
|Acquisition of Tokhtar gold property in Kazakhstan (EQS Group)
|
27.02.25
|US$ 100 million credit facility from Eurasian Development Bank (EQS Group)
|
19.02.25
|Company secures a US$ 60 million investment loan from BCC for green projects (EQS Group)
|
29.01.25
|Q4 and FY 2024 production results (EQS Group)
|
27.01.25
|New independent board member (EQS Group)
|
11.12.24
|Ertis POX project status update: first construction permits (EQS Group)
|
07.11.24
|Solidcore Resources plc: Group’s CEO discussed the Company’s projects with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (EQS Group)