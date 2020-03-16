Q-Tran Releases VERS

MILFORD, Conn., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut-based lighting manufacturer, Q-Tran, Inc., is proud to announce the launch of VERS, a new family of versatile linear lighting fixtures.

VERS is the first fully constructed linear lighting fixture family designed and manufactured by Q-Tran, Inc. The VERS family of fixtures is manufactured with a high-quality aluminum VERS housing and cast metal endcaps creating a sleek polished profile fixture suitable for indoor or outdoor use. Offered in five distinct options providing solutions for an array of specialty lighting applications, VERS variations include: Proud, Flush, Clear, Grazer, and Optics.

"We are proud to announce our first family of linear lighting fixtures. We continually push the limits of design, efficacy, and capability of our products," says Gean Tremaine, President of Q-Tran. "The VERS captures that bringing you the best in versatility."

VERS Proud utilizes an extruded lens that sits proud of the fixture and provides a delicate glow at the edges of the fixture creating a slim line of light. The Proud fixture allows for a wide variety of LED engines to be utilized in the fixture. VERS Flush features a coextruded acrylic lens that sits flush in the fixture with an internal PMMA reflector that delivers more light while securing the LED. VERS Clear delivers the maximum amount of light output with a clear lens that sits flush to fixture housing. The thin profile of the Clear lens allows for maximum variations of LED sources with the most delivered lumens in the VERS family. Grazer offers superior narrow grazing properties ranging from 12 to 15 degrees depending on LED source. An extruded curved lens treated with a proprietary diffusing agent offers clean edges of even the tightest beam. VERS Optics provides beam control for situations where precision in linear lighting is required. VERS Optics utilizes a 50-degree extruded optic lens and a proprietary diffusing agent to ensure the Optics fixture provides the cleanest light possible.

All VERS fixtures are available in satin, black, and bronze finishes, and many more innovative fixture designs will be introduced in the future.

Q-Tran, Inc. was founded in 1993 in response to an industry need for transformers specifically designed for low voltage lighting. The company has grown to sell over 300 varieties of Transformers and LED Power Supply Centers. In 2013, Q-Tran introduced Linear LED Lighting and Extrusions, quickly becoming one of the most trusted names in the industry. Q-Tran continues to be an industry leader by applying the same high standards, innovative design, and dedication to produce only the highest-quality products. Q-Tran proudly designs and manufactures lighting solutions in Milford, Connecticut.

To learn more about Q-Tran's product offerings, visit www.q-tran.com

