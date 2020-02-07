+++ Welche Aktien haben im Jahr 2020 noch ein erhebliches Potenzial und ein ausgewogenes Chancen-Risiko Verhältnis? Informieren Sie sich jetzt! +++ -w-
07.02.2020 00:59:00

Pyxus International, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 10, 2020

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced that it will hold a conference call to review financial results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2019, on February 10, 2020 at 5 P.M. ET. A press release reporting the Company's third quarter 2020 results will be issued prior to the call.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (786) 789-4797 or (866) 575-6539 and use conference ID 8740328. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available through the Pyxus International website at www.pyxus.com.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available for five days by dialing (719) 457-0820 or (888) 203-1112 and entering the access code 8740328.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay accessible by calling the number above, has not been authorized by Pyxus International and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

About Pyxus International, Inc.
Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE: PYX) is a global agricultural company with 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pyxus-international-inc-to-announce-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-on-february-10-2020-301000753.html

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.

SMI schliesst erstmals über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Dow beendet Tag nach Rekord höher -- Asiens Börsen setzten Erholung fort
Die Hoffnung auf einen Impfstoff gegen das Coronavirus stützte die heimische und die deutsche Börse auch am Donnerstag. An der Wall Street wurden neue Rekord verbucht. Auch an Asiens Börsen blieb die Stimmung optimistisch.

