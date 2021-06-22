SMI 11’996 0.5%  SPI 15’389 0.5%  Dow 33’877 1.8%  DAX 15’603 1.0%  Euro 1.0939 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’112 0.7%  Gold 1’783 1.1%  Bitcoin 29’065 -11.7%  Dollar 0.9178 -0.5%  Öl 74.9 2.3% 
Pyxus International Aktie [Valor: 56786177 / ISIN: US74737V2051]
22.06.2021 01:27:00

Pyxus International, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Earnings Call

Pyxus International
3.75 USD 18.67%
MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced that it will hold a conference call to review financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 5 P.M. ET. A press release reporting the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results will be issued prior to the call.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (313) 209-4906 or (888) 204-4368 and use conference ID 5638556. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available through the Pyxus International website at www.pyxus.com.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event on June 29, 2021, a telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for five days by dialing (719) 457-0820 or (888) 203-1112 and entering the access code 5638556.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay accessible by calling the number above, has not been authorized by Pyxus International and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

About Pyxus International, Inc.
Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pyxus-international-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-earnings-call-301316814.html

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.

﻿

