10.02.2022 00:43:00
Pyxus International Completes Exit of Canadian Cannabis Operations
MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 09, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced the completion of the sale of assets of FIGR Norfolk, Inc., the final key step in the Company's strategic decision to exit its cash-flow-negative cannabinoid operations.
With the completion of this sale, which occurred on January 28, 2022, no subsidiaries of the Company produce or sell Canadian cannabis in any capacity. In addition, the Company is no longer involved in activities related to industrial hemp or CBD.
"Since announcing our intention to focus on tobacco and e-liquids last year, we have made tremendous strides in streamlining our operations and reducing our SG&A costs," said Pieter Sikkel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pyxus International. "Moving forward, we will continue to focus on our tobacco-related businesses while leveraging the Company's strengths in agronomy, traceability and sustainability in order to deliver value to our stakeholders."
About Pyxus International, Inc.
Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pyxus-international-completes-exit-of-canadian-cannabis-operations-301479289.html
SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.
