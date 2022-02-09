SMI 12’395 2.0%  SPI 15’618 1.8%  Dow 35’768 0.9%  DAX 15’482 1.6%  Euro 1.0557 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’204 1.8%  Gold 1’833 0.4%  Bitcoin 41’225 1.0%  Dollar 0.9243 0.0%  Öl 91.8 0.6% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

Pyxus International Aktie [Valor: 56786177 / ISIN: US74737V2051]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.02.2022 00:43:00

Pyxus International Completes Exit of Canadian Cannabis Operations

Pyxus International
1.48 USD 9.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 09, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced the completion of the sale of assets of FIGR Norfolk, Inc., the final key step in the Company's strategic decision to exit its cash-flow-negative cannabinoid operations.

Pyxus International, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Pyxus International, Inc.)

With the completion of this sale, which occurred on January 28, 2022, no subsidiaries of the Company produce or sell Canadian cannabis in any capacity. In addition, the Company is no longer involved in activities related to industrial hemp or CBD.

"Since announcing our intention to focus on tobacco and e-liquids last year, we have made tremendous strides in streamlining our operations and reducing our SG&A costs," said Pieter Sikkel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pyxus International. "Moving forward, we will continue to focus on our tobacco-related businesses while leveraging the Company's strengths in agronomy, traceability and sustainability in order to deliver value to our stakeholders."

About Pyxus International, Inc.
Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pyxus-international-completes-exit-of-canadian-cannabis-operations-301479289.html

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.

﻿

Nachrichten zu Pyxus International Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pyxus International Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Tracker-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09.02.22 Vontobel: EU-Kommission stuft Atomkraft als nachhaltig ein
09.02.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
09.02.22 Schließt Meta Facebook in Europa?
09.02.22 SMI-Anleger orientieren sich um
09.02.22 Marktüberblick: Gemischtes Bild am Aktienmarkt
08.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf American Airlines Group Inc
08.02.22 Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Tracker-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV
04.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Anleger in Feierlaune: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Komax-Aktie und METALL ZUG-Aktie schliessen deutlich teurer: METALL ZUG tritt Schleuniger an Komax ab
Jim Cramer auf Schnäppchenjagd: Diese Aktien könnten jetzt interessant sein
UBS-Aktie dennoch fester: UBS kann Klage von chinesischem Milliardär anscheinend nicht abwenden
So wirkt sich die Geldpolitik der Fed auf den Kryptomarkt aus
CS-Aktie letztlich im Plus: Credit Suisse muss offenbar Bonuszahlungen kürzen - CS-Vizepräsident Schwan wohl umstritten
Vontobel-Aktie sehr stark: Vontobel 2021 mit neuem Rekordresultat
Roche-Aktie dennoch gesucht: Roche im Visier der südafrikanischen Weko
Blackstone-Aktie volatil: Blackstone Resources korrigiert Aussage in Bezug auf 3D-Druck
Siemens Energy-Aktie gewinnt: Siemens Energy vermeldet aufgrund von Gamesa Millionenverlust - Karim Amin zum Nachfolger von Eickholt berufen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit