PwC Hong Kong and HKBN Enterprise Solutions Join Forces to Help SMEs Combat Cyberattacks

HONG KONG, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprises transition to digital remote-enabled work modes in the new normal, only 50% of the decision makers* are incorporating cybersecurity into their strategies - yet the alarming rise in recent cyberattacks is a threat no one can afford to ignore. By marrying best-in-class cybersecurity assessment with the technical capabilities of a full-service IT solutions provider, PwC Hong Kong ("PwC") and HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") are helping businesses, especially SMEs whose cybersecurity talents are thin on the ground, protect their precious digital assets and infrastructure. Threat management services to be offered include key technologies like Security Operations Centre ("SOC"), which provides round-the-clock network security monitoring, as well as next-gen Managed Detection and Response ("MDR") services - for hunting and responding to identified threats.

PwC Hong Kong Cybersecurity and Privacy Partner Kok Tin Gan said, "We are excited to extend PwC's cybersecurity suite of offerings to HKBNES' vast customer base. As both companies' purpose is to solve important problems, I am confident that PwC and HKBNES will co-solve the SMEs owners' pain points by empowering more local businesses to enhance their cybersecurity readiness, helping them to build sustainable work modes and sail safe through the rough seas."

HKBN Co-Owner & Chief Technology Officer Danny Li shared, "With our incredible reach of over 100,000 companies or 1-in-2 active companies in Hong Kong, we are here to massively scale our combined strengthens. We know very well businesses' security needs and the imminent risks they're facing. SMEs deserve better. We're proud to join hand with a world-class partner to bring SMEs a stack of best-in-class, enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions at affordable rates, so that companies of all sizes can mount adequate security response as they venture into an increasingly digitised brave new world."

This collaboration with PwC will see HKBNES provide a full range of cybersecurity services from vulnerability assessment, phishing simulation, 7x24 SOC security monitoring, 7x24 remediation management to next-gen MDR services. Serving as a trusted cybersecurity advisor, HKBNES will provide professional service delivery and world-class SOC security monitoring on an affordable, monthly subscription model tailored for enterprises. More sophisticated options are also available for large-scale operations with higher compliance requirements, including threat intelligence and proactive incident response.

For more information about HKBNES security services, please contact us at esecurity-enquiry@hkbn.com.hk or 128 1111.

* According to Global Digital Trust Insights Survey 2021 by PwC.

About PwC - Globally

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We are a network of firms in 155 countries with more than 284,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

About PwC - Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR

PwC Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR work together on a collaborative basis, subject to local applicable laws. Collectively, we have over 800 partners and more than 20,000 people in total.

We provide organisations with the professional service they need, wherever they may be located. Our highly qualified, experienced professionals listen to different points of view to help organisations solve their business issues and identify and maximise the opportunities they seek. Our industry specialisation allows us to help co-create solutions with our clients for their sector of interest.

We are located in these cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Shenyang, Tianjin, Dalian, Jinan, Qingdao, Zhengzhou, Xi'an, Nanjing, Hefei, Suzhou, Wuhan, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Chongqing, Changsha, Kunming, Xiamen, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Macau, Haikou, Zhuhai and Guiyang.

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") is an enterprise solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, mainland China and Macau, the Group is a leading integrated telecom and technology solutions provider. HKBN's Core Purpose is to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live". The Group is managed by around 990 of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who have skin-in-the-game through investing their family savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310) or investing a portion of their salary towards a common KPI for the beyond-Hong Kong business of the Group. HKBN operates through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBN Enterprise Solutions and HKBN JOS. The Group offers a comprehensive range of solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, mobile services, roaming solutions, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, stationery and supplies that are cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS) and OTT entertainment. HKBN's tri-carrier fibre infrastructure in Hong Kong covers about 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,300 commercial buildings and facilities. For more information about HKBNES, please visit https://www.hkbnes.net/en.

SOURCE HKBN Enterprise Solutions