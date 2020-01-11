PwC Canada sells Prince George practice in BC

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - PwC Canada ("PwC") has agreed to sell their Prince George practice in British Columbia to Beswick Hildebrandt Lund ("BHL"). PwC entered the local market in 2015, when PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP acquired the practice of RHB Schmitz deGrace Chartered Accountants ("RHB") and became a part of the Prince George business community.

PwC delivers audit and assurance, risk assurance, tax, deals and consulting services and has a significant presence in the Private Company sector across Canada and throughout British Columbia. PwC has reached an agreement to transition the Prince George practice and staff to BHL.

PwC's BC Region Managing Partner, Jim McGuigan said, "It has been a pleasure to service our clients in Prince George and we would like to thank the staff for their support over the years. While we will no longer have a physical presence in this location, we will continue to support our local clients and we wish Beswick Hildebrandt Lund all the best and success in the future."

BHL includes Allison Beswick and Norm Hildebrandt, two of the former RHB partners in Prince George, as well as Robin Lund. Along with their staff, they will continue to provide services to the Prince George community as BHL. PwC will retain certain clients in Prince George that require the support of a larger firm.

