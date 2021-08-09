SMI 12’295 1.0%  SPI 15’766 0.8%  Dow 35’059 -0.4%  DAX 15’733 -0.2%  Euro 1.0794 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’177 0.1%  Gold 1’740 -1.3%  Bitcoin 42’212 5.2%  Dollar 0.9181 0.3%  Öl 68.6 -2.7% 
09.08.2021 16:15:00

pVerify announces the launch of Real-time Vision Benefits Verification API

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- pVerify, the leader in all-payer patient insurance verification solutions, adds real-time vision benefits verification to their list of innovative solutions that combine technology with human-enabled AI to replace the manual processes of front-office staff, radically lowering labor costs while providing price transparency.

pVerify - Leader In Patient Eligibility Insurance Verification solutions for the medical front offices, EMR, DME, healthcare software, hospitals and clinics. pVerify streamlines front-end patient insurance eligibility and benefit verification processes to not only improve patient collections but also reduce back-office denials (PRNewsfoto/pVerify, Inc.)

For decades, the only way for front-office staff to verify a patient's vision benefits required phone calls and juggling passwords for individual websites, tasks often given to entry-level staff. pVerify's new Vision Benefits API allows VSP and EyeMed plans to be processed and returned in under 30 seconds, either in the pVerify Provider Portal or within company's EHR system through API Connection.

Real-time VSP and EyeMed Verification are included in the initial release; more vision payers, including Spectera, Davis and many others, will be added throughout the remainder of 2021.

"With the launch of our all-new Vision Benefits API, pVerify becomes the only company that offers real-time Medical, Dental and Vision verification APIs to the healthcare industry," said Jay Nitturkar, pVerify's CEO.

Exhibiting at HIMSS21 in Las VegasAugust 9th – 12th, "the can't-miss health information and technology event of the year," pVerify team will be showcasing Vision Benefits API along with their recent Ophthalmology Case Study: How a 100+ location Ophthalmology Group solved complex billing issues and created price transparency while saving over $1.3 Million with pVerify.

pVerify's HIPAA-complaint, SaaS offering includes fully-customizable Eligibility Portal, robust set of REST APIs, and Mobile SDKs that power mission-critical, front-end Eligibility process solutions for leading software companies as well as ambulatory practices in the healthcare sector. pVerify is the leader in DME (Durable Medical Equipment), Physical Therapy, Dermatology and Ophthalmology Eligibility. 

pVerify® was founded in 2006 by a team of accomplished Healthcare Professionals with a singular focus: streamline the front-end patient insurance eligibility and benefit verification processes to not only maximize practice revenue but also minimize insurance denials.

Media Contact
Jessica O'Daniel
JODaniel@pverify.com
Phone: 949-309-2850

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pverify-announces-the-launch-of-real-time-vision-benefits-verification-api-301350873.html

SOURCE pVerify, Inc.

﻿

