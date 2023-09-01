Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.09.2023 23:45:00

Puzzles and Survival's All New Kung Fu Update Makes Its Offical Debut Today! Featuring a New Hero, the Warrior Monk Wuxin!

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puzzles & Survival, the popular zombie-themed match-3 mobile strategy game published by 37 Games, is announcing the official release of a brand-new update, Puzzles & Survival x Kung Fu.

Puzzles & Survival x Kung Fu

In this version of Puzzles and Survival, efforts have been made to integrate authentic elements of Kung Fu culture into the game, giving players a genuine understanding and appreciation of this ancient cultural practice. The team at 37 Games worked with Shi Yanbo, a 34th generation Shaolin warrior monk, to create a new promotional video, using the latest motion capture technology to ensure the characters onscreen move with grace and agility.

https://youtu.be/F5L-H8zhPH4
The promotional trailer of the Kung Fu update is here

Warrior monks generally do not leave their monasteries, but in times of great turmoil, they will unhesitatingly descend from the mountains to offer assistance to those who find themselves in difficult circumstances. After the outbreak of the zombie virus, the world descended into chaos, and even this isolated monastery was not spared from its impact. So, the young monk Wuxin decides to leave his monastery in order to aid others. However, the journey will be long, and the dangers many.

https://youtu.be/NL2COD98nsw
Master Kung Fu, Vanquish the Undead!

There are numerous Kung Fu-themed events designed specifically for this update, including the ability to meet and recruit a new hero, the warrior monk Wuxin! Despite his youth, he has trained in martial arts for many years. He excels particularly in staff techniques and wields the formidable weapon, the Grandmaster's Staff. His strength should not be underestimated! Invite him to join your combat team and together, vanquish the Zombie Grandmaster!

Fight Alongside Wuxin, the Warrior Monk

Kung Fu, is not only about passing down physical skills but also about mastering the philosophy of Kung Fu. Thanks to the dedication of countless generations of practitioners, people around the world can learn about Kung Fu culture and understand its true nature.

And thanks to 37 Games, players can follow in the footsteps of the warrior monk Wuxin as they master the art of Kung Fu in Puzzles and Survival!

Download the new update today!
Download Link: https://pse.is/kungfuus
Official Community Page: https://www.facebook.com/PnS.37Games 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puzzles-and-survivals-all-new-kung-fu-update-makes-its-offical-debut-today-featuring-a-new-hero-the-warrior-monk-wuxin-301916274.html

SOURCE 37 GAMES

