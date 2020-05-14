Pushing Virtual Events into the Mainstream: Micepad Rolls Out Full Service Virtual Event Platform to Help Reshape the Industry in Response to Global Pandemic

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus is a global public health threat that has severe ramifications throughout the events industry. In response, Micepad, a leading Singapore-based sustainable events management software company, has taken positive action to develop a new full-service platform sophisticatedly tailored to ensure the online success of events, conferences and business activities.

Micepad is a secure and interactive all-in-one app for event management needs. It provides engagement and data compilation to help organizers create impactful events wherever they are. The software can be used for a wide range of virtual activities and integrates securely with all major video streaming platforms including Zoom, Youtube, Facebook, LinkedIn and Vimeo. Customers can also choose to have their own private stream provided within the platform.

"The technologies in today's digital world are changing the events industry. And the pandemic is set to speed-up this evolution, as people look to find a way of conducting meetings, AGMs and other corporate gatherings that are safe, convenient, interactive and engaging. The bonus is that online, we can deep-dive into an analysis of these events, providing entirely new insights," said Jie Hao Tan, Co-founder & CEO of Micepad.

Not limited to webinars, Micepad's comprehensive full solution platform can currently handle up to about 3,000 attendee-users and includes interactive features that allowparticipants to ask questions to presenters and network virtually with other attendees.

Its conferencing solution comes inclusive with secure and convenient features that include invitation, confirmation & reminder emails, registration submission, and one-click login to a live secure microsite. This consists of a live streaming capability and engagement features to help provide meaningful audience insight. Key metrics also include behavior tracking, such as session duration. Moreover, it can track the Return on Investment (ROI) metrics in real-time and present it alongside engagement data, both pre and post-event.

Event organisers can also create events from scratch to follow-up, develop schedules and utilize QR codes to provide access to notes and links to attendees. There is also an interactive schedule for supporting speakers, information pages, and multimedia content libraries.

Meanwhile, participants can make the most of Micepad during the event as pop up messages with calls to action (CTAs), live Q&As, polling, and feedback forms make the experience more interactive.

"To cater to the specific needs of private entities, we ensure that sensitive information is viewable only to the right audience," Tan said, adding. "The idea of launching this platform is to give event planners a secure new dimension that can elevate the experience of end-users - by creating a fun, social, and personalized event that helps contribute to the continuation of the events industry," Tan commented.

