Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’157 -0.1%  SPI 16’179 -0.1%  Dow 42’612 -0.7%  DAX 19’383 -0.2%  Euro 0.9345 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’922 -0.3%  Gold 2’717 -1.2%  Bitcoin 57’180 -1.9%  Dollar 0.8668 0.1%  Öl 75.2 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kühne + Nagel International2523886Kuros32581411Sandoz124359842
Top News
L'Oréal setzt weniger um als erwartet - L'Oréal-Aktie verliert
Nachlassendes Interesse am Tesla Cybertruck? Die Vorbestellerliste ist schon leer
Ausblick: United Parcel Service stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Chipfabrik im Saarland: Wolfspeed verschiebt Bau auf unbestimmte Zeit - Aktie unter Druck
Spirit Airlines-Aktie im Aufwind: Offenbar neue Fusionsgespräche mit Frontier Airlines
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

ARGAN Aktie [Valor: 3184844 / ISIN: FR0010481960]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.10.2024 17:45:00

Pursuing its “Tour de France”, ARGAN just signed two new leases in future state of completion in Tours and Béziers

ARGAN
69.20 EUR -0.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, October 23, 2024 – 5.45 pm

Pursuing its "Tour de France”, ARGAN just signed two new leases in future state of completion in Tours and Béziers

ARGAN, real estate company specializing in the development and rental of PREMIUM warehouses, announced today that it just signed two new leases in future state of completion for two "turnkey” logistics real estate projects in Tours and Béziers for a total surface of 14,000 sq.m.

Two projects to be delivered in 2026 for a global investment amount of €18 million

The first project will consist in a new cold storage logistics site of 8,200 sq.m that will welcome an
agri-food company, as part of a long-term 9-year lease. This new development is localized along the A10 highway, a few kilometres at the south of Tours.

Further south, ARGAN has also signed, the same week, another lease in future state of completion for the development of a 5,700 sq.m site in Béziers. It will be operated by a player of the logistics and transportation sector. This site is in the booming Commercial Area (French ZAC) of "Béziers Ouest”.

ARGAN is thus pursuing its development with two ideally located new buildings, with a direct access to highway interchanges and at the heart of urban areas of more than 100,000 inhabitants. A few days after announcing the delivery of an XXL site of 82,000 sq.m in size in the Normandie region, ARGAN is demonstrating once again its ability to deliver all types of logistics buildings.

These two projects, as for all new developments by ARGAN, will be labelled Aut0nom®. They will be equipped with a photovoltaic power station installed on the roof, coupled with batteries for energy storage. Heating and cooling of the sites will be ensured with electric heat pumps that will advantageously replace traditional gas boilers that are far more CO2-intensive and have a limited energy-efficiency. All this equipment will be monitored by a Building Management System that will enable future clients to follow in real time their energy consumption and to adapt it to perfectly match their needs.

Together, these two new projects represent a global envelope of €18 million in investments for ARGAN, which has thus secured about €75 million of investments for 2025-2026.  

A potential of 500,000 sq.m in additional buildable area

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN’s Executive Board: "Upstream work deployed by ARGAN’s teams, in close collaboration with local officials, has helped create the favourable conditions to sign these two new projects. Tomorrow’s development is prepared now, particularly by securing well located real estate areas on growing markets. Today, ARGAN owns a potential of 500,000 sq.m in additional buildable area split between land reserves on its existing assets and a dozen of sites with administrative authorizations and therefore ready to welcome our future development projects.”

2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

  • January 3: Net sales of 4th quarter 2024
  • January 16: Annual results 2024
  • March 20: General Assembly 2025

About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market. Building on a unique client-tenant-centric approach, ARGAN builds pre-let PREMIUM warehouses for blue-chip clients and supports them throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.
Profitability, tight control over our debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. Its strongly proactive ESG policy has very concrete results with our Aut0nom® concept, the "in-use” Net Zero warehouse.
As at June 30, 2024, our portfolio represented 3.6 million sq.m, across about a hundred warehouses, exclusively located in the continental part of France, and this portfolio was valued €3.8 billion for a yearly rental income of about €200 million.        
ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.
www.argan.fr

 

Francis Albertinelli – CFO
Aymar de Germay – General Secretary
Samy Bensaid – Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +33 1 47 47 47 40
E-mail: contact@argan.fr
www.argan.fr 		 

 

Marlène Brisset – Media relations
Phone: +33 6 59 42 29 35
E-mail: argan@citigatedewerogerson.com

  		   

Attachment


Nachrichten zu ARGAN

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ARGAN

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13:15 Liquidity in implied inter-commodity spread markets
12:00 Ist der Superzyklus bei Kupfer vorbei?
09:32 SMI-Anleger werden skeptischer
09:09 Marktüberblick: SAP nach Zahlen gesucht
06:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Im Konsolidierungsmodus
22.10.24 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf DocMorris AG
22.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Sandoz, Swisscom
16.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’667.38 19.64 SSCM8U
Short 12’953.29 13.38 0SSSMU
Short 13’399.71 8.95 UEJS6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’147.10 23.10.2024 17:31:39
Long 11’681.26 19.80 UHGS9U
Long 11’397.01 13.53 UBSY9U
Long 10’927.52 8.95 SSRMMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ARGAN 69.20 -0.72% ARGAN

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: Roche mit Umsatzwachstum in Q3
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Swiss Steel-Aktien stürzen ab nach Meldungen über Finanzierungsengpässe
Mehr Potenzial als NVIDIA? Diese KI-Aktie könnte langfristig stärker wachsen
Molecular Partners-Aktie zieht an: Molecular Partners und Orano stärken Partnerschaft
Logitech-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Logitech wächst im zweiten Quartal 2024/25 und erhöht Ausblick
Bei Trump-Sieg: Was den Aktienmärkten und der globalen Wirtschaft bevorstehen könnte
Berichtssaison im Fokus: US-Börsen schliessen mit kleinem Plus -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Nikkei schliesst klar in Rot
Ausblick: Tesla präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}