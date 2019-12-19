19.12.2019 12:01:00

Purple Strategies Promotes Chris Durlak to Partner

WASHINGTON and CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Strategies, a leading strategy and reputation management firm with offices in Alexandria, Virginia and Chicago, Illinois has made Chris Durlak a partner. Durlak joined Purple as the firm was founded and was previously a media strategist with McMahon Squier & Associates before it joined with Alex Castellanos to form Purple.

Chris Durlak of Purple Strategies has been named partner.

"Chris truly embodies the very best of Purple," said Steve McMahon, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple. "He is a gifted strategist and trusted client counselor who has proven himself to be an indispensable and in-demand partner to some of the most valuable companies in the world as they tackle incredibly complex reputation and advocacy challenges."

Durlak has advised senior corporate and communications leaders at companies in the U.S. and globally, across categories that include energy, consumer packaged goods, health care, pharmaceutical, sports and gaming, food and beverage, financial services, defense and aviation, trade associations, and nonprofits. He also serves on the Board of Trustees for the George Mason University Foundation, which administers private gifts made in support of the University.

"What sets Chris apart is not only what he does – which is lead clients to be the best version of themselves as they manage their reputation, but how he does it – with a spirit of generosity and a humility that is rare today. As Chris has grown at Purple, he's been a driving force in growing others, always paying it forward and bringing his team members along," shared Alex Castellanos, Chairman and Co-Founder of Purple.

Durlak's elevation to partner comes as the firm marks its 10th year in business working with Fortune 500 companies and large industry associations on brand reputation and issue advocacy campaigns. Purple has been a longtime partner to clients like BP, McDonald's, Coca-Cola and PhRMA. In addition to McMahon and Castellanos, Durlak joins a partnership that includes Mark Squier, a founding partner; Kristen Morgante, the firm's Chief Operating Officer; Jillayne Smyth Rogers, the firm's Chief Creative Officer; and John Gatti, who leads Purple's Chicago office.

"I'm honored and humbled by the opportunity to become a partner," said Durlak. "Steve McMahon, Alex Castellanos and Mark Squier have been incredible mentors to me. Purple is a one-of-a-kind place that continues to do groundbreaking work in corporate reputation. I look forward to continuing to find new and innovative ways to serve our clients."

About Purple Strategies
Purple Strategies is one of the fastest-growing, independent, fully integrated strategy and communications firms in the United States. Working for some of the largest and most valuable brands in the world, Purple applies a politically-inspired campaign approach to the obstacles and opportunities brands and industries face today. 

Contacts:
Nick Maschari
Mobile: 571-215-8750
Nicholas.Maschari@purplestrategies.com

Christie Shein
Mobile: 646-457-8224
Christie.Shein@purplestrategies.com 

Connect with Purple Strategies online:
www.purplestrategies.com
www.twitter.com/PurpleStrats
www.facebook.com/PurpleStrategies



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purple-strategies-promotes-chris-durlak-to-partner-300977284.html

SOURCE Purple Strategies

