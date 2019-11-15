Purina Invites Viewers to Celebrate their Pets as Part of the 18th Annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina®

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An ongoing family tradition and kick off to the holiday season, this year's 18th annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina® will feature more than 2,000 dogs representing nearly 200 breeds – all competing for the coveted Best in Show honors.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8618451-purina-maria-menounos-annual-national-dog-show/

But before tuning in on Thanksgiving Day, pet owners are invited to participate in the fifth annual #DogThanking campaign, a social media initiative encouraging pet lovers to acknowledge and thank the pets in their lives for the unconditional love and support they give all year long. This year's #DogThanking effort will put a spotlight on pets who make life better in times of crisis, as comforters, healers and protectors.

Pet lovers across the country can share a photo or video of their pet on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #DogThanking and tagging @Purina that highlights their courageous and honor-worthy four-legged family member along with why they are thankful for their pet. Select posts will be featured during The National Dog Show Presented by Purina, airing on NBC at noon (all time zones) on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, or on NationalDogShow.com.

Maria Menounos, host of leading female Apple Podcast 'Better Together,' and her dog, Whinnie, are helping to kick off this year's #DogThanking initiative.

"Whinnie and I love #DogThanking because it highlights the countless roles our pets play in making our lives better," said Menounos. "Whinnie deserves a special thanks for always being my healer, protector and companion who has helped me through some very difficult times."

To help keep pets and people together, especially during difficult times, Purina partnered with RedRover, a national nonprofit committed to bringing pets from crisis to care, to launch the Purple Leash Project, an effort to raise awareness about the lack of services available to domestic abuse survivors with pets and provide resources to help domestic violence shelters become pet friendly.

As a part of #DogThanking, Purina is honoring Nicole Forsyth, president and chief executive officer at RedRover, with Purina's Better with Pets Award at this year's National Dog Show Presented by Purina. The Better with Pets Award was created in 2015 to recognize individuals and organizations dedicated to improving the lives of both pets and people.

"I am honored to be recognized with this year's Better with Pets Award," said Forsyth. "In working with Purina on the Purple Leash Project, we have seen firsthand the positive impact that pets have on the lives of domestic abuse survivors. This year's #DogThanking campaign also gives RedRover the opportunity to share some of the incredible stories we hear of pets that have been the lifeline for those who've left abusive relationships and that continue to help survivors in the healing process."

For more information about this year's #DogThanking initiative, check out Purina on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/Purina ), Twitter ( www.twitter.com/Purina ) or Instagram ( www.instagram.com/purina ).

