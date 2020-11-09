Purilum and EAS Enter into Exclusive E-liquid Supply Agreement

GREENVILLE, N.C., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purilum LLC, an industry leading flavor house and e-liquid manufacturer in Greenville, North Carolina, is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive, long-term supply agreement with E-Alternative Solutions, LLC (EAS), an independent, family-owned innovator of consumer-centric brands, including Leap® vapor products.

The newly signed contract extends and enhances Purilum and EAS's close and long-standing relationship, as well as offers the option for renewal of the exclusive supply agreement on a rolling basis. The Leap products containing e-liquids provided by Purilum have been on the market since prior to August 8, 2016, and are currently under review by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Purilum's e-liquids have been tested through a rigorous research and development process to meet EAS's exact criteria for compliance adherence, product quality and consumer experience.

"We look forward to working with EAS while leveraging our decades of experience, technical knowledge and expansive flavor library," said Bianca Iodice, President of Purilum. "At Purilum, we set the standard for excellence in flavor formulation and e-liquid production through rigorous product testing and quality verification. This agreement is a recognition of our investment in a scientific, data-driven approach to flavor delivery, and we are excited for the opportunity to support EAS in its efforts to elevate the consumer experience."

"At EAS, we have always held ourselves to the highest standards when supplying adult consumers with products they can trust," said Jacopo D'Alessandris, President and Chief Executive Officer at EAS. "The quality and consistency of Purilum's products are exemplary, and we are excited to continue working with them over the decades to come."

About Purilum

Purilum LLC is a manufacturer of high-quality, consistent and science based e-liquid products. The company was founded on the principles of using the highest quality ingredients and the latest technological advancements to develop and deliver premium e-liquids for a consistent and reliable consumer experience.

Purilum offers bottle, cartomizer and pod/cartridge filling and assembly services in its state-of-the-art facility in Greenville, North Carolina. The company's experienced flavorists create each flavor from the molecular level, and each final product is produced with quality and consistency. Purilum is a joint venture, owned equally by Pyxus International, Inc. subsidiary, AOSP Investments, LLC, and IOTO USA, LLC. For more information, visit www.purilum.com.

About E-Alternative Solutions

Founded in 2014, E-Alternative Solutions, LLC (EAS) develops, markets and distributes retail products for adults seeking alternative brands that fit their lifestyle vision. EAS's business pillars of understanding the marketplace, putting its partners first, and providing reliable regulatory analyses have positioned it as a respected leader in emerging industries. EAS is a member of the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO) Board of Directors, and prioritizes compliance with applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations regarding e-vapor and products containing CBD. EAS is dedicated to A World Beyond.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purilum-and-eas-enter-into-exclusive-e-liquid-supply-agreement-301168933.html

SOURCE Purilum LLC