28.10.2019 02:00:00

purewrist® Rocks Las Vegas with its NFC and MasterCard-Certified EMV Payment and Transaction Wearable Platform

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This past Friday, leading into one of the world's largest fintech conferences, Money20/20, Hard Rock Live guests were greeted at the entry and experienced the ease of paying for their drinks with the tap of their wrist.

This simple tap and pay wristband was powered by purewrist® NFC-contactless payment and transaction platform. "It was amazing to watch hundreds of people experience how easy it was to pay for their drinks using our wearable payment solution. Several customers exchanged 'high-fives' with the bartenders and waitstaff throughout the evening. While customers loved the contactless payment experience, bartenders loved the friction-free and quick transactions helping them to help more customers than usual. This was a great way to kick off our hospitality platform at Money20/20." said Ari Gardiner, co-founder of purewrist.

purewrist® platform and turn-key end-to-end solutions enhance the customer experience which can include custom designer wearables, issuing pre-paid payment accounts, room access, and a personalized services platform with comprehensive data for our customers. The purewrist platform is unique and differentiated in the fact that the products can be used at any contactless enabled reader that accepts Mastercard EMV contactless payments.

The purewrist platform presents several key technology and deployment benefits

  •     Open Loop Payment
  •     Passive NFC/RFID and battery free
  •     Secure, meeting EMVCo and ISO 14443 standards.
  •     Waterproof
  •     Universal EMV interoperability
  •     Hosting dual EMV and MIFARE technologies
  •     Easy-to-design for customization
  •     Easy and quick issuing
  •     A highly affordable complete solution

To arrange a meeting with purewrist at Money 20/20, please contact Ian Gardiner at Ian@purewrist.com, or 619-851-1020 or get further information at the Purewrist website, https://www.purewrist.com.

# # #

Company Information:
Purewrist® is a leading developer and system provider of NFC/RFID payment and transaction wearable technology offering both full EMV security and interoperability for the banking, retailing, hospitality, event venue ticketing, access control and customer loyalty industries.

Contact: Roger Bridgeman
Bridgeman Communications for purewrist
Roger@Bridgeman.com

 

SOURCE purewrist

