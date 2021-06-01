SMI 11’363 -0.6%  SPI 14’669 -0.4%  Dow 34’529 0.2%  DAX 15’421 -0.6%  Euro 1.0993 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’039 -0.8%  Gold 1’906 -0.2%  Bitcoin 33’154 3.3%  Dollar 0.8989 -0.1%  Öl 68.9 -0.8% 
01.06.2021 03:00:00

PureSoftware and NICE Systems Join Hands to Empower Enterprises to be Future-Ready with its Next-Gen Automation and Customer Experience Solutions

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureSoftware, a next-gen software product, and services company, has partnered with NICE Systems, a worldwide leading provider of cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions. The partnership aims at using PureSoftware's end-to-end implementation services to enhance the user experience for enterprises across the globe with NICE's world-class platforms –InContact CXone and Actimize. 

PureSoftware aims to strengthen its Unified Communications CoE by building a dedicated team with capabilities on the NICE platform. With PureSoftware's focused presence in Asia; this partnership will enable PureSoftware's customers in the region to get more support as they transform their contact centres and communication processes to meet the needs of the emerging remote working environments.

"We are delighted with our new partnership with PureSoftware and are excited to be delivering a joint go to market in ASEAN to bring new levels of experience to our customers," said Andrew Hindmarch, VP of Channel & Alliances for APAC at NICE Systems.

The RPA Center of Excellence at PureSoftware that has been delivering process automation solutions for customers will also now include NICE Advanced Process Automation (APA), with expertise in implementing the employee virtual assistant, NEVA. 

"We're excited to partner with NICE to expand our presence in the unified communications. This powerful association as an implementation partner will expand our capabilities in helping organizations drive a more flexible and streamlined contact center experience for the modern global enterprise," said Manish Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, PureSoftware.

Together, PureSoftware's implementation capabilities and NICE solutions will power enterprises to know their customers better, act in real-time, and ensure that every employee is engaged. 

About PureSoftware:
PureSoftware is a software product and services company that focuses on driving a differentiated customer experience, accelerating cycle time, and improving business outcomes through the integration of digital solutions, robotic automation, and non-linear commercial models. It's global delivery organization offers reliable technology led solutions that meet performance, quality, time to market, rapid customization, and support.

About NICE
NICE Systems is the worldwide leader of intent-based solutions that capture and analyze interactions and transactions, realize intent, and extract and leverage insights to deliver impact in real-time. Driven by cross-channel and multi-sensor analytics, NICE solutions enable organizations to improve business performance, increase operational efficiency, prevent financial crime, ensure compliance, and enhance safety and security.

Media Contact:
Gyaneshwari Tiwari
gyaneshwari.tiwari@puresoftware.com  
+91-8376932369

SOURCE PureSoftware

﻿

