PureCycle Technologies Aktie [Valor: 110629578 / ISIN: US74623V1035]
03.08.2021 00:45:00

PureCycle Technologies to Participate in Jefferies Industrials Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PCT), a company focused on polypropylene recycling, announced today that Michael Dee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference, which will be held virtually on August 3-4, 2021.    

PureCycle logo (PRNewsfoto/PureCycle Technologies)

The Company is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.  The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.  Management is also scheduled to host one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. 

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into virgin-like resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in virgin-like polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycle.com

Company Contact:

Anna Alexopoulous Farrar
Global Communications Manager
afarrar@purecycle.com 
(954) 647-7059

Investor Relations Contact:

Georg Venturatos
Gateway Investor Relations
PCT@GatewayIR.com  
(949) 574-3860

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purecycle-technologies-to-participate-in-jefferies-industrials-conference-301346487.html

SOURCE PureCycle Technologies

