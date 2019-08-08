Pure Wellness Enables Atlanta Hotels to Accommodate Demand for Hotel Wellness Experience

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Wellness, the pioneer and leader in hotel guest room wellness solutions, announces the expansion of their portfolio with the installation of 15 Pure Rooms at three properties in Atlanta, one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation. Now, wellness-minded travelers visiting the Fairfield Inn and Suites Atlanta Kennesaw, or Marriott International's Springhill Suites Atlanta Kennesaw and Springhill Suites Atlanta Buford/Mall of Georgia can experience the peace-of-mind of Pure Rooms.

"Both the Fairfield and Marriott International brands are known and designed to deliver an inviting and effortless experience for guests," said Haley Payne, Chief Wellness Experience Officer for Pure Wellness. "The wellness trend is driven by the need for hotels to adapt to travelers' lifestyles, as an increasing number wish to continue their healthy routines, even while traveling. These additions not only provide Atlanta's wellness-minded guests with the benefits of a certified Pure Room but also position the hotels to continue growing during the wellness transformation taking place across the hospitality industry."

By installing Pure Rooms, hotel partners can better serve a distinct, affluent, and growing market segment with ease – the wellness-minded traveler. Pure Rooms offer the wellness-minded traveler a guest room experience that promotes well-being. Through a comprehensive and patented seven-step process that includes deep-cleaning, treating all surfaces and equipment, and installing a medical-grade air purifier, a Pure Room delivers purified air, a hypoallergic environment, and allergy-friendly bedding.

Pure Wellness maintains over 3,100 Pure Rooms in leading hotel brands across the country, including many Hilton, Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, and Embassy Suites locations. The recent Atlanta installations include five Pure Rooms at each hotel.

To find a Pure Room, learn more about the company or contact Pure Wellness, visit Pureroom.com.

About Pure Wellness

Pure Wellness represents the thought and practice leader in guest room programs for hotels. The company's Pure Room solution offers the wellness-minded traveler a guest room experience that promotes well-being, so they can "be their best." With over 3,100 rooms, leading hotel brands including Hilton, Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Embassy Suites and others trust Pure Wellness solutions to provide purified air, a hypoallergenic environment and allergy-friendly bedding in their rooms. To learn more, visit Pureroom.com.

