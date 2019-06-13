13.06.2019 19:55:00

Pure Ratios Expands Reach with Driven Deliveries, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pure Ratios, the creator of the award winning 96-hour pain relief patch, announces their partnership with cannabis delivery company, Driven Deliveries, Inc., the only publicly traded cannabis delivery service in the United States.

Driven Deliveries, Inc., covers 93% of the population of California with overnight cannabis delivery to major thriving markets such as the Bay Area, Central California, Sacramento, and in the Orange County and Los Angeles areas. Considering California is one of the largest recreational cannabis markets in the world, Pure Ratios' strategic alliance with Driven Deliveries, Inc. will provide another convenient outlet for distributing their top rated products straight to their patients' doors.

"Our first priority is our patients and how we can make their healing process as easy as possible. Some of our patients suffer from chronic pain and it can be difficult for them to leave their homes to receive their medical cannabis," explains CEO, Chad Conner.

In addition, the Driven Deliveries, Inc. affiliation will support Pure Ratios' strong foothold within healthcare practitioner channels. Pure Ratios products are created based on traditional Chinese practices, which are favored among holistic medicine experts. Conner further explains, "Now practitioners can recommend our products online and their patients will receive delivery the next day. Over half of the natural healthcare practitioners live in California so this is a win-win situation for us all."

Brian Hayek, President of Driven Deliveries, further adds, "Driven is excited to enable Pure Ratios to reach more consumers through its extensive delivery network throughout California. Consumers are looking for convenience and variety. Our Driven Direct program allows them to shop at home and have their orders discreetly delivered to their doors."

The Driven partnership is another major evolutionary step for Pure Ratios as it follows the heels of their strategic merger with powerhouses Cannex and 4Front. As a subsidiary, Pure Ratios is fully supported on all levels of vertical integration further strengthening their creation and delivery of their highest quality CBD and wellness products to patients.

About Pure Ratios Holdings, Inc.
Pure Ratios was founded in 2015 with the idea of combining traditional Chinese medicine, with a science-based approach to develop patented and/or proprietary products for the California medical marijuana and the national CBD Hemp markets. Today, Pure Ratios is a team of practitioners, educators, scientists, and individuals working together, to develop a family of innovative products that heighten the use of cannabinoids to create balance.

 

SOURCE Pure Ratios

