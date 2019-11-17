Pure Parima Adds New Bedding Products in Time for Holidays

COLUMBUS, N.J., Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the only bedding brands to exclusively supply products made with 100% Egyptian cotton, Pure Parima prides itself on helping people sleep better. With that in mind, the brand is thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new sheets line called Ariane.

"At Pure Parima, we're passionate about our belief that bedding customers shouldn't have to choose between comfort and aesthetics," said Faisal Yaqoob, the brand's marketing manager. "Made with high-quality materials, our new scroll embroidery sheets are available in six elegant shades, so you can select the one that complements your existing bedroom decor."

Along with traditional offerings, the Ariane line boasts elegant new shades, blue and soft peach. Beautifully embroidered, these sheets and pillowcases feature the Cotton Egypt Association seal of approval on their packaging, meaning they're manufactured using 100% pure Egyptian cotton. All products are designed in the U.S. and crafted by the most skilled artisans and master tailors.

Additionally, Pure Parima will be expanding its Yalda line this fall to include the shades listed above and charcoal. Customers will still be able to purchase sheets in the classic Yalda colors of white, ivory, tan, and grey. Featuring a silky-soft finish, Yalda sheets are created using extra-long fibers that have been hand picked in the fertile Nile River region. Boasting smooth yarn and a sophisticated double-hem stitch, these products are certain to stand the test of time. Plus, the breathability of the fabric means that hot sleepers will stay cool and dry all night long.

Like all Pure Parima products, the Yalda and Ariane collections are made with eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes. They're also sustainable, renewable, and OEKO-TEX® certified as being free of non-harmful chemicals.

"It's not enough to serve the community with quality bedding products," said Yaqoob. "Responsible companies should also do their part to protect the Earth for future generations."

To that end, all of Pure Parima's eco-friendly sheet sets come complete with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Additionally, the brand offers a 100 Night Risk-Free Trial. Try out any bedding product and if you're not completely satisfied, return it within 100 nights to get your money back.

Pure Parima is eager to serve all your Egyptian cotton bedding needs. Shop the selection online or call to speak to an experienced team member.

SOURCE Pure Parima