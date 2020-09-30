+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
Pure NZ Brings Its Bottled Water To October's ECRM Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- October's Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference is set to take place yet again via a virtual platform. Pure NZ has performed well at previous trade shows, relying on its attractive packaging and superior product quality to make the transition into digital teleconferencing a fruitful experience. Throughout the year, Pure NZ has been refining its product lineup as the brand focuses on making its products available to a wider audience. Pure NZ has focused on increasing its online sales, now selling its pure spring water across some of the largest online retailers in the United States.

The Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition ECRM program this October is one of the largest nutrition industry conferences of the year, attracting buyers from some of the biggest retailers of health and wellness products in the United States. Pure NZ has returned from each conference with greater market exposure and a longer list of buyer connections.

Since bottled water has become an everyday purchase for many consumers, Pure NZ has successfully sold its spring water for over 10 years, both domestically and internationally. In recent years, the brand has found great success in marketing and selling its product through the e-commerce market. Pure NZ says that though the company has grown since it first launched, the commitment to the luxury experience remains one of its top priorities. 

A commitment to excellence is rooted in the source of Pure NZ water quality. They bottle mineral-rich spring water from an aquifer beneath their Pōkeno bottling plant. The New Zealand based company provides a top-shelf product and maintains an abundant supply. This is part of what allows Pure NZ to sell its premium quality bottled water at extremely affordable prices.

Pure NZ also cites its commitment to sustainability as another aspect of the brand's success. Within its home market in New Zealand, Pure NZ sets itself apart due to its commitment to increasing its use of recycled plastics.

Pure NZ has plans to continue its online retail expansion throughout the year and currently has products for sale through Amazon.com and a number of major e-commerce stores, with more to come.

