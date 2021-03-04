SMI 10’772 -0.4%  SPI 13’433 -0.4%  Dow 31’270 -0.4%  DAX 14’080 0.3%  Euro 1.1095 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’713 0.1%  Gold 1’710 -1.6%  Bitcoin 46’605 5.3%  Dollar 0.9197 0.5%  Öl 64.0 2.2% 

04.03.2021 05:17:00

PURE is proud to be the first yoga and fitness brand in Asia to incorporate app functionality on Apple Watch

HONG KONG, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PURE has been devoted to providing the best-in-class experience and offering the latest tech trends related to yoga, fitness and wellness. And today, PURE is proud to be the first yoga and fitness brand in Asia to incorporate its PURE 360 app functionality into the Apple Watch.

PURE Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/PURE Group)

With the app now available on Apple Watch, PURE cardholders can seamlessly pair their watch with their phone and access unique features and useful functions. These include 1-click check-in to PURE locations, viewing their upcoming booked classes, checking which classes are available on standby in the next few hours, recording their locker number and customizing their experience with over 32 watch faces to choose from. Users can also check out class descriptions and instructor information via their watch.

Colin Grant, Co-founder & CEO of PURE Group, said: "Apple Watch is one of the leading fitness accessories in terms of encouraging and offering healthy lifestyle changes through technology. We are thrilled to integrate Apple Watch with our PURE 360 app as a first-of-its-kind offer to the region. We are not only investing in the health and wellbeing of our cardholders, but also doing our part to revolutionise how the yoga and fitness world uses technological innovations to make accessing healthy lifestyle options easier than ever."

This latest enhancement to PURE's digital ecosystem supplements existing services such as PURECAST live-streamed classes via zoom and the bilingual English-Chinese on-demand yoga database www.purecast360.com.

SOURCE PURE Group

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

03.03.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
03.03.21 SMI setzt Erholung fort
02.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lyft Inc
02.03.21 Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV
02.03.21 Vontobel: derimail - Neuer Callable BRC auf ESG Indizes - jetzt zeichnen
26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
mehr

 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Nach einem positiven Start ins Aktienjahr 2021, hat die Dynamik in den letzten Wochen etwas abgenommen, besonders sind Korrekturen in der Hightechbranche zu verzeichnen. Wie man Zinsängste und Angst vor Inflation dennoch für sich nutzen kann, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ministerium: BioNTech und Pfizer üben Rückruf von Impfstoffen - Aktien uneins
Vifor Pharma-Aktie fällt zurück: Corona-Jahr 2020 durchwachsen abgeschlossen
US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Euro durchbricht Marke von 1,11 Franken - Höchster Stand seit zweieinhalb Jahren
Credit Suisse will Bargeld aus Krisenfonds ausschütten
Bitcoin steigt wieder über 50'000 US-Dollar
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie nach Jahresergebnis auf Rekordhoch
Clean Power Capital will an der NASDAQ durchstarten
Elon Musk: Deshalb hat Tesla in Bitcoin investiert und nicht in Dogecoin
Bossard-Aktie steigt kräftig: Höhere Dividende bei geringerem Gewinn

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit