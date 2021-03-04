PURE is proud to be the first yoga and fitness brand in Asia to incorporate app functionality on Apple Watch

HONG KONG, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PURE has been devoted to providing the best-in-class experience and offering the latest tech trends related to yoga, fitness and wellness. And today, PURE is proud to be the first yoga and fitness brand in Asia to incorporate its PURE 360 app functionality into the Apple Watch.

With the app now available on Apple Watch, PURE cardholders can seamlessly pair their watch with their phone and access unique features and useful functions. These include 1-click check-in to PURE locations, viewing their upcoming booked classes, checking which classes are available on standby in the next few hours, recording their locker number and customizing their experience with over 32 watch faces to choose from. Users can also check out class descriptions and instructor information via their watch.

Colin Grant, Co-founder & CEO of PURE Group, said: "Apple Watch is one of the leading fitness accessories in terms of encouraging and offering healthy lifestyle changes through technology. We are thrilled to integrate Apple Watch with our PURE 360 app as a first-of-its-kind offer to the region. We are not only investing in the health and wellbeing of our cardholders, but also doing our part to revolutionise how the yoga and fitness world uses technological innovations to make accessing healthy lifestyle options easier than ever."

This latest enhancement to PURE's digital ecosystem supplements existing services such as PURECAST live-streamed classes via zoom and the bilingual English-Chinese on-demand yoga database www.purecast360.com.

