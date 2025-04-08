Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.04.2025 13:10:24

Purchase of shares

Glunz & Jensen A-S
61.01 DKK -10.28%
To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 573
April 8th, 2025


MANAGER’S TRANSACTION 

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Rolf Pfiffner notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen") that Rolf Pfiffner has purchased a shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 100 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.

After the purchase, Rolf Pfiffner owns a total of 2.600 shares, corresponding to 0,14 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.

Rolf Pfiffner is a member of the board of directors of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S since 2017 and Rolf Pfiffner is a member of the executive management of Heliograph Holding GmbH. Heliograph Holding GmbH is a major shareholder in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03

