Octopus Second AIM VCT Aktie [Valor: 2362508 / ISIN: GB00B0JQZZ80]
Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Second AIM VCT
0.42 GBP -3.90%
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 15 August 2024 the Company purchased for cancellation 712,121 ordinary shares of 0.01p each at a price of 42.32p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 186,118,488 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


