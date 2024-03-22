Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’652 -0.4%  SPI 15’307 -0.5%  Dow 39’575 -0.5%  DAX 18’206 0.2%  Euro 0.9714 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’031 -0.4%  Gold 2’163 -0.8%  Bitcoin 57’426 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8988 0.1%  Öl 85.4 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Reddit133254246Galderma133539272Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Super Micro Computer2776758Idorsia36346343
Top News
KW 12: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Geht die Bitcoin-Rally weiter? - Strategen können sich nicht einigen
Börse New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag
Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 schwächelt am Mittag
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Octopus Titan VCT 2 Aktie [Valor: 3654388 / ISIN: GB00B28V9347]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.03.2024 19:00:00

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

finanzen.net zero Octopus Titan VCT 2-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Octopus Titan VCT 2
0.60 GBP -1.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Octopus Titan VCT plc

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 22 March 2024 the Company purchased for cancellation ?23,504,628 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 59.6487p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 1,570,096,464 Ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067                

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:28 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Bachem, DocMorris
11:00 3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
09:54 SNB senkt überraschend die Zinsen
09:52 «Dr. Robot» – ein wahrer Gewinnkünstler
09:21 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
07:11 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Rücksetzer nach dem Rekordhoch
21.03.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: 18.200 Punkte im Fokus – Jerome Powell nährt Zinssenkungsfantasien
21.03.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Holcim Ltd
21.03.24 Bitcoin Halving Nears, Supply to Tighten
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’144.17 19.20 5DSSMU
Short 12’379.66 13.86 2WSSMU
Short 12’899.02 8.61 OBSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’651.99 22.03.2024 17:31:27
Long 11’220.00 19.53
Long 10’931.36 13.94 SSZMJU
Long 10’432.94 8.74 SSPM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Roche am 21.03.2024

Chart