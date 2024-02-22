Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'386 -0.4%  SPI 14'881 -0.2%  Dow 38'880 0.7%  DAX 17'376 1.5%  Euro 0.9532 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'855 1.7%  Gold 2'021 -0.3%  Bitcoin 45'422 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8815 0.2%  Öl 83.6 0.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Cembra Money Bank22517316ABB1222171Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101
Top News
Darum legt der Dollar zu Euro und Franken zu
UBS-Aktie: UBS scheinbar im Gespräch über Verkauf des CS-Investment-Banking in der Türkei
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Donnerstagnachmittag am Kryptomarkt
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: NVIDIA überrascht - die Skepsis bleibt
Experten erklären: Diese Schweizer Aktien sind potenzielle Gewinner bei sinkender Inflation und fallenden Zinsen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Octopus Second AIM VCT Aktie [Valor: 2362508 / ISIN: GB00B0JQZZ80]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.02.2024 17:30:00

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

finanzen.net zero Octopus Second AIM VCT-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Octopus Second AIM VCT
0.46 GBP -0.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 22 February 2024 the Company purchased for cancellation 448,271 ordinary shares of 0.01p each at a price of 46.76p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 184,418,986 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Octopus Second AIM VCT PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Octopus Second AIM VCT PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:36 Julius Bär: 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Komax Holding AG
10:15 Börse Aktuell – Jubelstimmung nach NVIDIA-Zahlen
09:57 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 markiert Rekordhoch
08:58 SMI gönnt sich eine Auszeit
08:40 UBS KeyInvest: Frankreich – Sportliche Perspektiven/VAT Group – Rückkehr zum Wachstum
00:00 Kupfer: unverzichtbar, knapp und aussichtsreich
21.02.24 BTIC on Cryptocurrency futures ‒ Frequently Asked Questions
21.02.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
20.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'847.36 19.81 2VSSMU
Short 12'098.07 13.72