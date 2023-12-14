|
14.12.2023 17:10:00
Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 14 December 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation 791,619 ordinary shares of 0.01p each at a price of 45.85p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 176,083,786 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Octopus Second AIM VCT PLC
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Octopus Second AIM VCT PLC
Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über Konsumgüterhersteller der Parfümindustrie.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|10:00
|Schroders: Schroders Economics Lens Q4 2023
|13.12.23
|Schroders: Is China’s power sector on track to meet decarbonisation goals?
|08.12.23
|Schroders: Outlook 2024: Swiss stock market
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSNB, BoE & EZB lassen Leitzins unverändert: SMI etwas höher -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch über 17'000 Punkten wieder wenig bewegt -- Wall Street etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Donnerstagshandel etwas fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas höher. In Fernost fanden die Märkte keine einheitliche Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}