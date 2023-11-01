|
01.11.2023 17:15:00
Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights
Octopus Apollo VCT plc
Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights
Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 1 November 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation ?3,329,241 ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 51p per share.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Hellofresh SE
|128207049
|59.00 %
|16.00 %
|Dufry AG / Logitech International SA
|128207050
|59.00 %
|12.50 %
|Alcon / Sika AG / UBS Group AG
|128211496
|60.00 %
|12.50 %
Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 744,756,234?? ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Octopus Apollo VCT PLC
Analysen zu Octopus Apollo VCT PLC
Albert Warnecke – Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren?
Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? Wie steht Albert Warnecke zur „neuen“ Assetklasse und wie kombiniert er diese mit herkömmlichen Investments wie beispielweise ETFs.
Diese Fragen beantwortet der Finanzinfluencer Albert Warnecke, alias Finanzwesir im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|31.10.23
|Schroders: Drei wichtige Fragen zu Anleiheinvestitionen
|25.10.23
|Schroders: Infografik: Was ist ein Co-Investment?
|17.10.23
|Schroders: Was ist Impact Investing und wie passt es in ein institutionelles Portfolio?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen freundlich -- SMI im Plus -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert ebenfalls höher. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten mehrheitlich Gewinne.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}