Octopus Apollo VCT Aktie [Valor: 2752469 / ISIN: GB00B17B3479]
Kaufen Verkaufen
28.04.2023 19:30:00

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT
0.50 GBP -2.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the "Company”) announces that on 28 April 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation 583,979?? ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 49.89p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 675,706,348 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

 

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53

 


