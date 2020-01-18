Purchase a Reliable Mercedes-Benz with Great Offers in January at Aristocrat Motors

MERRIAM, Kan., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When deciding between buying new or pre-owned, it's not uncommon for automotive shoppers to feel stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Those who choose to buy new pay more than drivers who choose to purchase a similar vehicle used, but often do so for the appeal of having a vehicle that doesn't come with any unknowns about its history or potential issues which might spring up.

Those who purchase a pre-owned vehicle, on the other hand, save money on the initial purchase but may experience more anxiety about the vehicle's condition and dependability in the long run which isn't to say anything about catastrophic problems that may result from a previous owner's lack of adherence to a maintenance schedule.

A third option, however, does exist. Drivers who want to enjoy the dependability of a new vehicle without paying the new vehicle price tag frequently find relief in the certified pre-owned programs offered by reputable dealerships. Certified pre-owned vehicles must meet several criteria, perhaps the most significant of which is passing a 100+-point inspection that analyzes every square inch of the vehicle and addresses any issues which are found.

For Mercedes-Benz vehicles, certified pre-owned inventory offers the opportunity to drive a vehicle that may otherwise be outside of one's budget with a confidence that typically only accompanies a new purchase.

Now through the end of January, drivers who choose a qualified certified pre-owned vehicle from Aristocrat Mercedes-Benz in Merriam will enjoy great rates on models like the C-Class, GLE SUV and more and can also save with a two-month payment credit (up to $1,500) on qualified models.

To help spread the news about this exciting time to save, the sales staff at Aristocrat Mercedes-Benz have published a page to the dealership's website highlighting the details of this event and serving as a portal for those looking to find the perfect Mercedes-Benz car or SUV model for them.

Those seeking further information are encouraged to contact the Aristocrat Mercedes-Benz sales team by calling 855-979-0607. Aristocrat Mercedes-Benz is located at 9400 W. 65th St. in Merriam.

