04.02.2021 19:52:00

PURA Plans To Break Ground By July On New Hemp Brand Lifestyle Facilities

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced finalizing plans to break ground this summer on its recently acquired 70-acre property in Farmersville, Texas to begin construction on its new facilities.

PURA recently announced expanding upon its current EVERx CBD Sports Water business generating approximately $2 million in annual revenue with the launching a new hemp lifestyle brand business intended to raise overall market awareness and acceptance around the vast variety of industrial uses of hemp.

PURA is building partnerships with other hemp related industry companies to pursue pilot enterprises that will help demonstrate full utility of hemp.

PURA and Alkame Holdings Inc. (USOTC: ALKM) recently announced the two companies plan to produce and test market a CBD infused liquid sugar, a CBD infused pet food supplement and a CBD sexual wellness flavored lubricant. 

PURA has also entered into a partnership with PAO Group, Inc. (USTOC: PAOG) to build an indoor hemp cultivation operation intended to develop a proprietary, pharmaceutical grade, hemp cultivar.

PURA and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) recently announced entering strategic negotiations.

Next week, PURA will publish an online, multimedia presentation to further detail facility plans scheduled to go into construction this summer.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

